Texas Women for the Arts Awards More Than $319,000 in Grants, Expanding Arts Access & Education

"We congratulate this year's grantees and thank our TWA members for their unwavering and invaluable support in nurturing the next generation of Texans," says Heidi Marquez Smith, CEO of the Texas Cultural Trust. Post this

"These grants provide impactful support for the arts in Texas, ensuring that children have access to the arts and quality arts education regardless of potential barriers," says Heidi Marquez Smith, CEO of the Texas Cultural Trust. "We congratulate this year's grantees and thank our TWA members for their unwavering and invaluable support in nurturing the next generation of Texans."

Linda LaMantia, 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Chair, acknowledges the pivotal role the arts play in children's lives: "Bringing the arts to children across our state is so important; the Trust's research has shown that involvement in the arts increases test scores, school attendance, graduation rates, and improves mental health and healing."

TWA's grant funding supports community organizations, museums, after-school programs, summer camps, and more, providing programming for Texas children involved in music, visual arts, performing arts, dance, creative writing, and other artistic disciplines. Grants are awarded on an annual basis in the spring, and the 2024-2025 application cycle will open on October 1st, 2024.

The 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Grantees:

ALMAAHH, Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex, Houston

Anderson Center for the Arts (formerly known as Harris County Cultural Arts Council), Houston

for the Arts (formerly known as Harris County Cultural Arts Council), Anthropos Arts, Austin

Austin Opera, Austin

Opera, Austin Theatre Alliance, Austin

Bexar County Performing Arts Center, DBA Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Dallas

Boys & Girls Club of McAllen , Inc, McAllen

, Inc, Center for Women & Their Work, Austin

for Women & Their Work, Corpus Christi Symphony Society, Corpus Christi

East Lubbock Art House, Lubbock

East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Tyler

Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa

Harbor Playhouse Company, Corpus Christi

IEA - Inspire, Encourage, Achieve, Beaumont

Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, DBA Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, Houston

Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock

Swan Strings, Dallas

Texas Commission on the Arts, Statewide

Commission on the Arts, Statewide Texas Cultural Trust, Statewide

Thank You Darlin' Foundation, Fort Worth

The Contemporary Austin, Austin

Moody Foundation, Austin

The Opera Co., DBA El Paso Opera, El Paso

The Periwinkle Foundation, Houston

Tom Lea Institute, El Paso

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas , Tyler

, Tyler Youth Orchestras of San Antonio , San Antonio

The 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Executive Committee:

Linda LaMantia , Chair, Laredo

, Chair, Isha Rogers Santamaria , Vice-Chair, El Paso

, Vice-Chair, Leslie Blanton , Immediate Past-Chair, Houston

, Immediate Past-Chair, Eliza Duncan , Membership Co-Chair, Houston

, Membership Co-Chair, Nina Seely , Membership Co-Chair, Austin

, Membership Co-Chair, Muffin Lemak, Membership Vice Co-Chair, Dallas

Ana Montoya , Membership Vice Co-Chair, San Antonio

, Membership Vice Co-Chair, Karen Foster , Nominating Chair, El Paso

, Nominating Chair, Leslie Ward , Nominating Vice-Chair, Austin

, Nominating Vice-Chair, Michelle Bonton , Grants Chair, Houston

, Grants Chair, Lisa Ivie Miller , Grants Vice-Chair, Austin

, Grants Vice-Chair, Lawton Cummings , Governance Chair, Austin

, Governance Chair, Nancy Murray , Governance Vice-Chair, Longview

, Governance Vice-Chair, Elia del Carmen Mares , Legacy Chair, El Paso

, Legacy Chair, Jan McKee , Legacy Vice-Chair, Fort Worth

, Legacy Vice-Chair, Natasa Valocchi , Travel Chair, New York

, Travel Chair, Marielle Lamy Quaid , Travel Vice-Chair, Austin

, Travel Vice-Chair, Lawton Cummings , Jessica Karlsruher , Laura M. Matz , Janna Paulson , Marielle Lamy Quaid , and Leslie Ward , 2024 Annual Meeting Chairs

To join Texas Women for the Arts, or to learn more about the program and the Texas Cultural Trust, visit txculturaltrust.org.

About Texas Cultural Trust

Texas Cultural Trust is a 501c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and increasing access and awareness for the arts across the state. Programs of the Texas Cultural Trust include the Texas Medal of Arts Awards, Art Can, Texas Young Masters, Texas Women for the Arts, Partners in the Arts, and Arts Access. Texas Cultural Trust efforts are amplified by its partners who are instrumental in the success of leading a cohesive voice for the arts in education, advocacy, and economic impact in Texas, spotlighting the artistic excellence of our state. For more information on the Texas Cultural Trust, please visit www.txculturaltrust.org.

About Texas Women for the Arts

Texas Women for the Arts (TWA) is a statewide giving circle and membership program with more than 200 members from across Texas. Since its inception in 2005, this philanthropic force and champion for the arts in education has awarded 403 grants totaling over $4.3 million to arts organizations, impacting the lives of more than 3.7 million Texas children. For more information, or to join, visit https://txculturaltrust.org/twa/.

Media Contact

APC Collective, Texas Cultural Trust, 1 8175211516, [email protected]

SOURCE Texas Cultural Trust