Texcell-North America Celebrates Achievement: First Graduate of Maryland Biological Technician Apprenticeship Program

In a recent interview, Mr. Jones highlighted the broad spectrum of responsibilities encompassed by his role, emphasizing the critical role he plays in cell culture, viral clearance and molecular assays. With specialized certification, Mr. Jones is well-equipped to contribute to Texcell-North America's advancements in the biotechnology sector.

Nurturing Biotech Talent from Apprenticeship to Leadership

As the inaugural graduate of the Maryland Biotechnology Apprenticeship Program, Mr. Jones shared insights into his journey, beginning with an interest sparked during the challenging times of COVID-19. He transitioned from a biology major to a hands-on biotech program at Frederick Community College, seizing the opportunity to participate in an apprenticeship program that seamlessly integrated academic knowledge with practical experience.

Providing advice to future program participants, Mr. Jones emphasized the importance of gratitude for the opportunity and navigating the challenges of balancing work, academics, and personal life.

"Being a student athlete helped with time management, and to ensure you have your priorities in order. Support from both my professors, parents, and Texcell made it a non-issue." – Dwight Jones

Leadership Aspirations and Commitment to Continuous Learning

Looking forward, Mr. Jones envisions a leadership role, attributing his confidence to the support received from parents, professors, and Texcell-North America colleagues. The graduate is currently pursuing a B.S. in Biotechnology with an emphasis on lab management, with plans to further his education with a Master's degree and potentially a Ph.D.

"I do see myself obtaining a leadership position. It comes down to the community and the people around me. My parents, professors, teachers, and my current supervisor are playing an incredible role in preparing me and understanding this new journey. After graduating, students are faced with a question, what's next? I have been fortunate to have the right people around me to guide me with those decisions." – Dwight Jones

Texcell-North America takes pride in being part of Mr. Jones' educational and professional journey, showcasing its commitment to fostering talent within the biotechnology industry.

"We are very proud of Dwight and what he has accomplished" stated Texcell-North America CEO, Alysia Birkholz, "he has a very bright future ahead of him and we are so pleased to have him on our team and support his journey."

About Texcell

Texcell is a globally recognized contract research organization, offering services like viral testing, viral clearance, bioassays, in vivo testing, and GMP cell banking for various projects.

With a robust team of 140 professionals spread across locations in France, the US, Germany, China, and Japan, Texcell caters to a global clientele with the mission of protecting tomorrow's medicines, today.

Texcell-North America is the US based subsidiary of the organization with two locations in Frederick, Maryland.

Media Contact

April Schubert, Texcell-North America, (301) 363-5600, aschubert@texcell.com, www.texcell.com

