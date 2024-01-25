Text Anywhere: Skylo Launches Native SMS over Satellite

"The introduction of native SMS on our network will help carriers and consumers enjoy a frictionless experience between cellular and satellite," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo. Post this

"The introduction of native SMS on our network will help carriers and consumers enjoy a frictionless experience between cellular and satellite," said Parth Trivedi, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylo. "Too often we hear from users that they have dead spots on their own driveway, not just when they go to remote places, and we're permanently solving this without the need for carrier spectrum or a separate app for messaging over satellite. Additionally, we've successfully tested voice over NB-NTN as well, and we're soon going to offer this experience to our users."

The SMS service is available on certified smartphones and wearables through Skylo's partners, including carriers and managed network operators, and integrates seamlessly into existing plans, maintaining the promise of a single bill for all services. This integration is a testament to Skylo's dedication to user convenience and its strategic partnerships that enhance the overall communication ecosystem.

About Skylo Technologies

Skylo Technologies is a global NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows smartphone and IoT cellular devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact

Rosa Lear, Skylo Technologies, 1 4087574362, [email protected], www.skylo.tech

SOURCE Skylo Technologies