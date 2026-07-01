Text Becomes AI Operating Layer for the Modern E-commerce Stack with New Shopify App and WhatsApp for Business Integration

"Text is now everywhere where e-commerce happens," said Filip Jaskólski, Chief Product Officer at Text. Post this

Text App for Shopify

With over 800 Shopify storefronts using Text products, including LiveChat, ChatBot, and HelpDesk, the company is combining its full suite of products into a single dashboard, featuring advanced AI agents and new selling capabilities. For Shopify merchants, the integration goes deeper than a chat widget.

AI Agent monitors customer behavior from the second they visit the store.

The AI connects to live store data, catalog, cart contents, order history, discount codes, and uses it in real time.

When a customer hesitates at checkout, the AI agent steps in with the right offer.

When a routine question reveals buying intent, it acts on it. Live Cart Preview inside the Text dashboard shows updates as products are added or removed.

Sales reports separate manual, AI-assisted, and fully automated closures. This way, teams know exactly what the AI is contributing.

AI agents and human agents share one inbox. Human agents can monitor AI conversations and step in instantly before customers ask for help, with no formal transfer required.

When no agents are online, for example, after work hours, the AI keeps working. Leads will be responded to or cataloged, with full customer details and conversation summaries.

A "Wins Counter" feature tracks sales made by the AI and human agents, making attribution and ROI tracking easier for brands.

Text for WhatsApp

WhatsApp has over two billion active users worldwide, and 200 million businesses actively using its WhatsApp Business products every month. For customers of these brands or companies, it is increasingly the first place they go to track an order, ask a question, or report a problem. With this new integration, WhatsApp Business conversations can now connect directly to a brand or company's Text inbox. A thread that starts on a website and continues on WhatsApp stays unified. Agents always have full context.

Meta, WordPress, and WebFlow

Meta Business – Text, a Meta Business Partner, processes more than 7 million conversations per quarter through its customers' customer service or support inboxes. This seamless integration works in the same way the new WhatsApp integration does, handling interactions with customers and keeping every conversation in sync across the two platforms.

WordPress – Businesses can now deploy Text directly within WordPress. Businesses can sell through their existing customer support workflows without having to rebuild their stack or switch between tools. The AI builds its knowledge base from the site's URLs and documents — product pages, policy articles, FAQs — and answers accurately from day one. Revenue attribution and cost-per-conversation data are tracked in a dedicated dashboard.

Webflow – Used by over 3.5 million designers and developers, Webflow serves a different kind of ecommerce builder — one for whom design integrity and no-code workflows are non-negotiable. Text installs natively from the Webflow Marketplace without touching the site's codebase. Speed stays intact. The chat widget matches the site's visual identity.

Executive Quote

"Customer service is a company's most valuable point of interaction with customers and thus can be its best selling agent," said Filip Jaskólski, Chief Product Officer at Text. "Our new Shopify App integration brings our full suite of capabilities and AI selling tools to e-commerce brands, and integrations with leading business tools and platforms make the customer experience more seamless and unified. Text is now everywhere where e-commerce happens."

Text AI Agent Adds Image Support

Text's AI Agent can now understand and reason over images, not just text. The AI Agent can unlock visual context across multiple features. Imagine chat deflection and handoff for resolving queries where customers share screenshots or photos. Users can also build forkflows that act on what's in an image with custom skills. They can also extract and qualify signals from visual content for better lead generation. The feature is live now for Text customers.

AI Agents As A Growth Lever

Text's AI agents and new selling capabilities have been available for just four months, but the impact is already proving to be meaningful for customers.

AI agents are averaging 74% customer support resolution rates, with some businesses seeing up to 90% resolution.

Text customers are seeing 53% growth in chat-attributed sales over the past quarter, using the new AI selling agent.

Text customers are seeing a 386% higher conversion rate with AI over the same three-month period.

130% more chat-based sales monthly.

Sales operations costs are remaining flat month-to-month after the initial AI agent investment, showing the ROI without raising costs.

Availability

Text is now available on the Shopify App Store. Text integrations with WhatsApp for Business, Meta Business, WordPress, and WebFlow are all live now. New customers can learn more and get started with Text by visiting www.text.com.

About Text

Text is an AI-powered customer service and sales platform that combines AI agents, live chat, a shared inbox, and a help desk into a single application. It is built for ecommerce businesses and customer-facing teams that treat every customer conversation as a revenue opportunity. Text is available on Shopify, WordPress, Webflow, WhatsApp Business, and Meta.

Text Inc. is built on the foundation of LiveChat, the category-defining platform that pioneered modern live chat and brings over two decades of experience in conversational customer experience, now extended through AI-driven capabilities. The company serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, including Unilever, Atos, Wembley Stadium, MIT, Stanford, and Coop Travel. Text Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and is part of the Text Group (WSE: TXT, TXT.WA). For more information, visit www.text.com.

Media Contact

Pete Camarillo, Ted Miller Group for Text, 1 9513109986, [email protected], Text.com

Jen Feldshon, Ted Miller Group for Text, [email protected], Text.com

SOURCE Text