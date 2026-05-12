Text Turns Customer Service Into A Profit Engine with New Agentic AI Capabilities

"Text is pivoting from a defensive to an offensive stance," said Vice President of Brand Gabriela Bartoszek, "The new bold branding and color palette are a direct reflection of this strategy." Post this

By connecting to these powerful visual languages, Text's AI provides the conversational intimacy and memorable presence needed to build genuine customer loyalty, retention, and growth. This approach stands in stark contrast to the current use of AI in customer service, which focuses solely on resolution rates, cost savings, and removing humans from the equation. The courage behind choosing such bold, loud visual and linguistic communication is reflected in the strategic approach to introducing an entirely new market category.

"Text is pivoting from a defensive to an offensive stance," said Vice President of Brand Gabriela Bartoszek, "The new branding and color palette are a direct reflection of this strategy."

Text's strategic shift from customer service to profit engine upends the current approach to AI agents and customer service. Text provides the weaponry focused on outcomes, revenue generated, leads captured, and conversions influenced. In this model, customer service becomes an active participant in growth, not just a support function – and the new capabilities reflect that.

"Service and sales are no longer at opposite ends of the customer experience," said Text Chief Go-To-Market Officer Rafal Cebo-Kloc. "Customer service can be so much more than a cost center. Instead of reporting that tickets were handled seconds faster, our customers walk into board meetings and announce they earned tens of thousands of dollars in new revenue. It's time for customer service to go on offense."

Text's competitive edge lies in its ability to monitor site visitors from the moment they arrive. From that first second, Text's software and AI agents understand on-site behavior and detect intent, leading to an immediate action or offer that is timely and relevant to the visitor. The entire process can be completed within a single window, led by an AI agent. If a human touch is needed, a human agent can easily jump into the conversation even before the customer asks for it. This offers the customer a more personal, premium experience. Just as classic customer service used to help foster relationships and support sales, Text customers can now do the same with these new features. The creators of Text are revisiting the basics of brick-and-mortar retail, where service is centered on attentiveness and understanding.

"We are returning to the roots of customer service, but powered by new technologies. With AI agents, we capture and process that intent in real time and create immediate opportunities for new sales or customer engagement. We profile user behavior in real time to humanize the digital experience rather than automating the soul out of it." said Chief Product Officer Filip Jaskólski. "While competitors provide static tools for deflection, Text provides not only software, but a proven growth strategy."

These new capabilities from Text, including AI selling agents and custom skills, are new on the market, but data from March and April from initial customer deployments confirm the approach is delivering results. Chatting with AI agents now improves conversion rates to order by 266%. In the test group of almost 600 ecommerce vendors, their Chat Sales Attribution increased by 39% over the past month. Simultaneously, Sales Operations rose by nearly 7%. Given Text's global scale, these figures represent a fundamental shift in how businesses generate revenue online and with the support of AI agents.

User growth is being driven by the Text's expanding capabilities. Text user numbers rose by 43% month-over-month. AI agent adoption surged in April, following March's upward trajectory. While the total number of agents increased by 41%, engagement grew even faster. Notably, the number of active AI agents rose by nearly 60% by the end of the month.

For traditional customer service inquiries, Text customers are recording an AI resolution rate of 74%. Three-quarters of cases are resolved autonomously, and that's just the beginning. This same agent is also utilized in sales, acting as the brand's best closer: 24 hours a day, with no days off.

From resolution agent to selling agent

Text's AI selling agent can be easily deployed and trained on a company's product catalog, brand voice, and business rules, enabling it to identify intent, proactively engage customers, and convert conversations into purchases directly within chat, all in a single window.

The system is built to operate in real time, using customer context, such as browsing behavior, purchase history, and prior interactions, to guide conversations and influence outcomes. It can recommend products, surface alternative options, qualify leads, and complete transactions without human intervention. It is also built with headless support or Shopify, making integration a snap for Text customers.

AI selling agents help companies scale their sales and business without expanding teams. Sales and customer service professionals will still be in the loop, but the agent can spot intent, read context, share offers, and even close sales without a human present – which could be after work hours or during busy periods. It's always on.

If a human is needed, the AI selling agent will understand and loop in a human without the customer even needing to ask.

Custom skills for AI agents

Text is introducing custom skills for AI agents. The frameworks allow businesses to define how the AI agent behaves in specific scenarios. They can create structured workflows that guide AI actions based on customer intent, including resolving issues, collecting information, offering incentives, and triggering follow-ups.

Custom skills go beyond generic automation. Customers define the exact procedures that match their business goals. This way, they don't have to rely on unpredictable AI responses. An AI agent detects user intent or meets criteria such as page views, location, or time zone. Then, it triggers a set sequence of steps. The AI also has access to customer context — name, location, browsing history, order count, past tickets — so responses are relevant, not generic.

Custom skills can also do more than just support. It can offer discounts and ask for reviews after successful resolutions. This way, it drives revenue and keeps customers coming back.

Custom skills enable the ability to scale without trading automation for quality. They package proven actions into reusable scenarios that are triggered at the right moment. Customers use them to train the agent to run their sales and service plays, and to loop in a customer service or sales agent as needed.

AI Supervisors: a new role for Customer Service teams

Text is also introducing an AI Supervisor training program, designed to help organizations evolve customer service roles into higher-impact positions focused on managing and optimizing AI systems and agents. In this structure, AI handles high-volume interactions, while human teams step in at critical moments, refine workflows, and continuously improve system performance.

The model was developed internally, with Text's own team of 40 employees transitioning to work alongside AI agents in production. The program will be made publicly available in early June, providing companies with a framework to adopt AI while retaining institutional knowledge and improving customer outcomes.

To learn more about Text and check out the company's brand new website, visit www.text.com.

About Text

Text is a new product in Text Inc.'s portfolio. It's a customer service profit engine that consolidates sales, support, and customer growth into a single, user-centric application. By replacing fragmented tools with a cohesive architecture, Text empowers departments to scale through seamless, data-driven interactions.

Text Inc. is built on the foundation of LiveChat, the category-defining platform that pioneered modern live chat and brings over two decades of experience in conversational customer experience, now extended through AI-driven capabilities. The company serves more than 35,000 customers worldwide, including Unilever, Atos, Wembley Stadium, MIT, Stanford, and Coop Travel.

Media Contact

Pete Camarillo, Ted Miller Group for Textr, 1 9513109986, [email protected], Text.com

Jen Feldshon, Ted Miller Group for Text, [email protected], Text.com

SOURCE Ted Miller Group for Textr