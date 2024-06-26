Texting & Calling Platform Salesmsg Wins a 2024 Sammy Award for Product of the Year

Salesmsg, an all-in-one texting and calling platform, is thrilled to announce it has been honored with a 2024 Sammy Award for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Product of the Year. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, this award acknowledges Salesmsg's exceptional, ever-evolving innovation that constantly brings businesses closer to their customers through real-time, instant communication.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Salesmsg, an all-in-one texting and calling platform, is thrilled to announce it has been honored with a 2024 Sammy Award for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Product of the Year. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, this award acknowledges Salesmsg's exceptional, ever-evolving innovation that constantly brings businesses closer to their customers through real-time, instant communication.
The Sammys, formally known as the Sales and Marketing Technology Awards, honor outstanding organizations and products that transform how businesses connect with their audiences. Salesmsg's recognition as a Product of the Year underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that simplify and enhance customer communication through both texting and calling.
"Oh yes, we're excited!" said Chris Brisson, CEO of Salesmsg. "We're so grateful to the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing Salesmsg with a Sammy award for product of the year. Here at Salesmsg, we believe conversations are good for business. Since the very beginning, we've designed the Salesmsg platform to easily inspire these conversations through both texting and calling. It's amazing to have validation for everything our small, but mighty team is doing for so many industries that use Salesmsg to text and call their customers."
Salesmsg offers a comprehensive platform that allows businesses to engage with their customers through SMS and MMS messaging, two-way text messages, as well as phone calls. Salesmsg's team has built their platform for their customers, based on their customers' recommendations. Salesmsg's scalable and user-friendly design makes it easy to manage communications at scale, while its trackable and transparent features ensure accountability and efficiency for every support, sales, and marketing team that uses Salesmsg to talk to their customers.
For more information about Salesmsg and its award-winning CRM product, please visit us at: https://www.salesmessage.com/.
About Salesmsg:
Since 2017, Salesmsg has helped thousands of businesses of all sizes send SMS broadcasts, automate text messages, send two-way text messages and manage their customer calls. Known for its scalability, trackability, and transparency, Salesmsg helps marketing, sales and support teams to hit their KPIs, by adding texting and calling to every step of their customer's journey.
Kat Von Rohr, Salesmsg, 1 (888) 409-2298, [email protected], https://www.salesmessage.com/
