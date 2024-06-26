Texting & Calling Platform Salesmsg Wins a 2024 Sammy Award for Product of the Year

"Here at Salesmsg, we believe conversations are good for business. It's amazing to have validation for everything our small, but mighty team is doing for so many industries that use our platform to text and call their customers." Post this

"Oh yes, we're excited!" said Chris Brisson, CEO of Salesmsg. "We're so grateful to the Business Intelligence Group for recognizing Salesmsg with a Sammy award for product of the year. Here at Salesmsg, we believe conversations are good for business. Since the very beginning, we've designed the Salesmsg platform to easily inspire these conversations through both texting and calling. It's amazing to have validation for everything our small, but mighty team is doing for so many industries that use Salesmsg to text and call their customers."

Salesmsg offers a comprehensive platform that allows businesses to engage with their customers through SMS and MMS messaging, two-way text messages, as well as phone calls. Salesmsg's team has built their platform for their customers, based on their customers' recommendations. Salesmsg's scalable and user-friendly design makes it easy to manage communications at scale, while its trackable and transparent features ensure accountability and efficiency for every support, sales, and marketing team that uses Salesmsg to talk to their customers.

About Salesmsg:

Since 2017, Salesmsg has helped thousands of businesses of all sizes send SMS broadcasts, automate text messages, send two-way text messages and manage their customer calls. Known for its scalability, trackability, and transparency, Salesmsg helps marketing, sales and support teams to hit their KPIs, by adding texting and calling to every step of their customer's journey.

