Tezepelumab Significantly Reduces Nasal Polyp Severity and the Need for Surgery

In the WAYPOINT study, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Tezepelumab, adults with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) were randomized into two groups receiving either Tezepelumab or a placebo subcutaneously every 4 weeks for 52 weeks. Researchers examined changes in the total nasal polyp score (NPS) and bi-weekly mean nasal congestion score (NCS) at week 52. Patients were monitored for self-reported loss of smell, SNOT-22 total score, Lund-Mackay score (LMK), total symptom score (TSS) and time-to-first NP surgery decision or systemic corticosteroid (SCS) treatment for CRSwNP.

Researchers found that Tezepelumab significantly improved total NPS and mean NCS in patients at week 52. Improvements in NPS and NCS were observed at the first post-treatment assessments in weeks 2 and 4. At the 52-week endpoint, significant improvements with Tezepelumab, compared to the placebo, were observed in loss of smell, SNOT-22 score, LMK and TSS. The research found that overall adverse event rates were similar between groups, but that Tezepelumab reduced the need for NP surgery or SCS versus placebo by 92%.

With results showing significantly reduced nasal polyp severity and decreased need for both nasal polyp surgery and systemic corticosteroid, Tezepelumab proves to be a valuable treatment option for adults living with severe CRSwNP.

Visit aaaai.org to learn more about chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Research presented at the 2025 AAAAI / WAO Joint Congress, February 28 – March 3 in San Diego, CA, is published in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI).

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists and other professionals with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the go-to resource for patients living with allergies, asthma and immune deficiency disorders.

