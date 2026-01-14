TFT Global Selects The Cargo Agency As Marketing Partner

At Cargo, we believe client advocacy is currency — the kind you earn — and this belief clearly aligns with TFT's ethos Post this

"TFT Global is known for being driven by its values," says Cargo's president Roger Beasley. "Between the tailored services they offer and their ongoing growth, it's clear this company is laser-focused on its clients' needs and how best to meet them. At Cargo, we believe client advocacy is currency — the kind you earn — and this belief clearly aligns with TFT's ethos. We couldn't be prouder to be their partner."

Cargo's current and past client list includes nationally recognized brands such as Amazon, Mercedes-Benz, RBC, LG, Interac, Lenovo, and Skip. The agency received a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award and was named to the publication's prestigious list honoring B2B organizations with proven track records of supporting client growth.

Headquartered in Greenville, SC, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that focus on B2B and B2SB marketing, The Cargo Agency helps organizations effectively mobilize and capitalize on critical marketing, innovation, and growth opportunities, enabling them to reach their maximum potential more quickly. Cargo offers unique strategic and marketing approaches and processes specifically designed to cut through the clutter and provide candid, actionable assessments of what is necessary to capitalize on opportunities quickly and efficiently. www.thecargoagency.com

