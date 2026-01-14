TFT Global Selects The Cargo Agency As Marketing Partner

International marketing agency engages with global logistics and warehousing powerhouse
TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Cargo Agency, an international marketing agency, announced today that it has partnered with TFT Global, Inc. to support its brand, marketing, and business development initiatives.
The engagement with supply-chain giant TFT Global represents further growth for the agency in Canada since establishing an office there in 2018 which focuses on partnering with B2B and B2SB businesses throughout the region. Cargo creates award-winning campaigns in the technology, financial services, transportation, automotive, and food/beverage sectors.
"TFT Global is known for being driven by its values," says Cargo's president Roger Beasley. "Between the tailored services they offer and their ongoing growth, it's clear this company is laser-focused on its clients' needs and how best to meet them. At Cargo, we believe client advocacy is currency — the kind you earn — and this belief clearly aligns with TFT's ethos. We couldn't be prouder to be their partner."
Cargo's current and past client list includes nationally recognized brands such as Amazon, Mercedes-Benz, RBC, LG, Interac, Lenovo, and Skip. The agency received a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award and was named to the publication's prestigious list honoring B2B organizations with proven track records of supporting client growth.
About The Cargo Agency
Headquartered in Greenville, SC, with offices in Toronto, Ontario, Canada that focus on B2B and B2SB marketing, The Cargo Agency helps organizations effectively mobilize and capitalize on critical marketing, innovation, and growth opportunities, enabling them to reach their maximum potential more quickly. Cargo offers unique strategic and marketing approaches and processes specifically designed to cut through the clutter and provide candid, actionable assessments of what is necessary to capitalize on opportunities quickly and efficiently. www.thecargoagency.com
