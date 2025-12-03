Thai Nam Viet Bioscience Technology Signs License Agreement with SCD Probiotics

"This partnership allows us to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that enhance water quality, support healthier aquatic life, and help farmers improve productivity while protecting the environment," said Le Thanh Dat, CEO and founder of Thai Nam Viet Bioscience Technology. Post this

"We are thrilled to collaborate with SCD Probiotics to bring world-class microbial technology to Vietnam and the region," said Le Thanh Dat, CEO and founder of Thai Nam Viet Bioscience Technology. "This partnership allows us to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that enhance water quality, support healthier aquatic life, and help farmers improve productivity while protecting the environment."

The partnership combines Thai Nam Viet's extensive market experience and distribution network with SCD Probiotics' decades of research and proven microbial technology platform. Together, the two companies aim to advance the global transition toward regenerative, eco-friendly aquaculture practices.

"Our mission at SCD Probiotics is to reduce chemical and antibiotic use worldwide by replacing them with beneficial, probiotic-based technologies," said Matt Wood, Founder and CEO of SCD Probiotics. "By partnering with Thai Nam Viet, we can make a significant impact in Southeast Asia—helping farmers restore balance to aquatic ecosystems, improve yields naturally, and protect the long-term wellbeing of both people and the planet."

The collaboration marks a major milestone in sustainable aquaculture development, aligning with Vietnam's national goals to promote green growth and environmental stewardship in its agriculture and aquaculture sectors.

About Thai Nam Viet Bioscience Technology

Thai Nam Viet Bioscience Technology is a professional supplier of high-quality microbial and biotechnological products for use in aquaculture, livestock, plant science, and industrial wastewater treatment. The company's mission statement: "Using nature to improve nature" guides its continuous research and innovation in providing microbial solutions that address customer's challenges at their source.

For more information, visit https://thainamviet.com.

About SCD Probiotics

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, SCD Probiotics is a global leader in microbial biotechnology. Its probiotic-based products and solutions serve agriculture, aquaculture, waste management, and consumer markets in over 30 countries. By harnessing the power of beneficial microorganisms, SCD helps industries transition toward natural, sustainable alternatives that improve environmental health and performance.

Learn more at www.scdprobiotics.com.

