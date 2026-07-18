Thailand Health Excellence 2026 Announces Airbnb as an Accommodation Partner for Wellness Travel

"Airbnb is pleased to partner with Thailand Health Excellence 2026, providing flexible accommodation while contributing to the country's tourism economy." — Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb Post this

Thailand Health Excellence 2026 is introducing 10 Signature Health Journeys, offering curated experiences ranging from specialized medical care and rehabilitation to longevity, sleep optimization, women's health, emotional wellbeing, and wellness retreats designed for modern global travelers.

As an accommodation partner, Airbnb will provide flexible accommodation options for travelers seeking wellness retreats, long stays, and lifestyle experiences for rest and rejuvenation.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:

"The meaning of travel is being redefined. Today's travelers are not only looking for beautiful destinations but also for experiences that help them live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. Connecting tourism with health and wellbeing creates new opportunities for Thailand and reflects our belief that Healing is the New Luxury."

Mr. Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for Southeast Asia and India, said:

At Airbnb, we believe travel today serves every kind of need a traveler brings with them — whether that's rest, connection, exploration, or simply a change of place. We're pleased to be an accommodation partner for Thailand Health Excellence 2026, helping travelers find flexible and comfortable places to stay, while contributing to Thailand's broader tourism economy.

Through this collaboration, accommodation becomes more than simply a place to stay—it becomes an integral part of a wellness journey that supports relaxation, rejuvenation, and quality of life.

For more information on Airbnb's accommodation partnership with Thailand Health Excellence 2026: https://www.airbnb.com/e/ppap_thaihealthexcellence

Media Contact

Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, Blessing & Co Company Limited, 66 845952633, [email protected], www.blessingandco169.com

SOURCE Thailand Health Excellence 2026