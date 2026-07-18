Thailand Health Excellence 2026 Announces Airbnb as an Accommodation Partner for Wellness Travel

Reimagining Travel Through Rest, Wellbeing, and Meaningful Living As global travel continues to evolve, wellness has emerged as one of the most important priorities shaping how people choose their destinations. Today's travelers are increasingly seeking journeys that support rest, mental wellbeing, and a better quality of life.
BANGKOK, Thailand, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to this growing trend, Thailand Health Excellence 2026: The Next Chapter of Global Healing, supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), is pleased to announce Airbnb as its accommodation partner, providing travelers with flexible accommodation options for wellness-focused and long-stay travel.
Guided by the vision "Healing is the New Luxury," Thailand Health Excellence 2026 showcases Thailand's unique strengths in Medical Excellence, Science-Based Wellness, and Science-Based Local Wisdom, creating meaningful visitor experiences that integrate healthcare, wellbeing, culture, nature, and hospitality.
Thailand Health Excellence 2026 is introducing 10 Signature Health Journeys, offering curated experiences ranging from specialized medical care and rehabilitation to longevity, sleep optimization, women's health, emotional wellbeing, and wellness retreats designed for modern global travelers.
As an accommodation partner, Airbnb will provide flexible accommodation options for travelers seeking wellness retreats, long stays, and lifestyle experiences for rest and rejuvenation.
Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:
"The meaning of travel is being redefined. Today's travelers are not only looking for beautiful destinations but also for experiences that help them live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives. Connecting tourism with health and wellbeing creates new opportunities for Thailand and reflects our belief that Healing is the New Luxury."
Mr. Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for Southeast Asia and India, said:
At Airbnb, we believe travel today serves every kind of need a traveler brings with them — whether that's rest, connection, exploration, or simply a change of place. We're pleased to be an accommodation partner for Thailand Health Excellence 2026, helping travelers find flexible and comfortable places to stay, while contributing to Thailand's broader tourism economy.
Through this collaboration, accommodation becomes more than simply a place to stay—it becomes an integral part of a wellness journey that supports relaxation, rejuvenation, and quality of life.
For more information on Airbnb's accommodation partnership with Thailand Health Excellence 2026: https://www.airbnb.com/e/ppap_thaihealthexcellence
Media Contact
Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, Blessing & Co Company Limited, 66 845952633, [email protected], www.blessingandco169.com
SOURCE Thailand Health Excellence 2026
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