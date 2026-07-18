Thailand Health Excellence 2026 Joins Hands with Siam Piwat and Huawei's HarmonyOS to Offer Privileges to Medical Tourists and ONESIAM Global Members

"Through our strategic partnership with TAT for 'Thailand Health Excellence 2026', we are delighted to offer curated, world-class wellness privileges to international guests, elevating Thailand as a global wellness destination." — Tanavan Arkaleephan, Assistant MD of Tourism Management, Siam Piwat Post this

The campaign connects Thailand's health and wellness offerings with everyday lifestyle touchpoints:

On the wrist: Huawei Watch users can scan a QR code directly from their smartwatch, linking straight to the campaign's deals page, where all participating offers are gathered in one place.

All offers can be explored and redeemed via the campaign page: www.thailandhealthx.com/campaign/siampiwatxharmonyos

Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:

"Health and wellness are becoming part of everyday lifestyle. By connecting Thailand's trusted healthcare and wellness providers with retail destinations and smart-device ecosystems that people already use, we are making Health & Healing experiences more accessible than ever for international medical and wellness travelers."

Ms.Tanavan Arkaleephan, Assistant Managing Director of Tourism Management, Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., said:

"We are seeing a clear shift in global travel trends. Beyond shopping and sightseeing, they increasingly value experiences that enrich their overall wellbeing. Through this strategic partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for the 'Thailand Health Excellence 2026' initiative, we are delighted to offer curated, world-class wellness privileges directly to our ONESIAM Global members and international guests, further elevating Thailand's position as a global wellness destination."

Nick Zhao Ye Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnership, Huawei Consumer Business Group, APAC Region

"At Huawei, we believe that technology should seamlessly empower everyday lives. Through the power of HarmonyOS and the Huawei Watch series, a healthier life journey now begins effortlessly right from the user's wrist. By integrating our cutting-edge technology with this landmark collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Siam Piwat, a simple scan now unlocks trusted, world-class wellness privileges across the country. We are proud to support the 'Thailand Health Excellence 2026' initiative in redefining luxury travel and positioning Thailand as the ultimate Global Health & Healing Destination."

Campaign period: July 1 – August 15, 2026

Explore all offers: www.thailandhealthx.com/campaign/siampiwatxharmonyos

Media Contact

Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, Blessing & Co Company Limited, 66 845952633, [email protected], www.blessingandco169.com

SOURCE Thailand Health Excellence