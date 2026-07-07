Thailand Health Excellence 2026 Partners with ArokaGO to Connect More Than 285 Thai Healthcare Providers with the Global Medical Tourism Market supported by TAT

"We are proud to support Thailand's vision of becoming a leading Global Health & Healing Destination under the philosophy that Healing is the New Luxury." - Assistant Professor Dr. Kulabutr Komenkul, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ArokaGO Post this

By leveraging ArokaGO, one of the world's leading Medical Tourism platforms, Thailand's healthcare ecosystem will gain greater international visibility while making it easier for overseas patients and wellness travelers to access reliable information and connect with service providers.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, said:

"Health is redefining the future of travel. Through strategic digital partnerships and strong international collaboration, Thailand is expanding opportunities for global travelers to discover trusted healthcare and wellness experiences that combine medical excellence with meaningful recovery and healing."

Assistant Professor Dr. Kulabutr Komenkul, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ArokaGO, said:

"We are delighted to be part of Thailand Health Excellence 2026 and to help connect Thailand's exceptional healthcare ecosystem with people around the world.

Thailand is internationally recognized for its high-quality medical services, skilled professionals, hospitality, and innovation. Featuring more than 285 healthcare and wellness providers on the ArokaGO platform will significantly enhance their global visibility and make it easier for international users to explore, compare, and directly access trusted services in Thailand.

We believe digital technology will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Medical Tourism, and we are proud to support Thailand's vision of becoming a leading Global Health & Healing Destination under the philosophy that Healing is the New Luxury."

International users can explore Thailand's healthcare and wellness offerings, compare services, and connect directly with providers through www.arokago.com, making trusted Health & Healing experiences more accessible than ever before.

Media Contact

Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, Blessing & Co Company Limited, 66 845952633, [email protected], www.blessingandco169.com

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand