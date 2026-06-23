Thailand Health Excellence 2026, supported by TAT, launches "Thailand Surf Therapy" -- a Real Experience & Trust Building Journey: The Wave of Healing

Thailand Surf Therapy - The Wave of Healing A Science-Based Wellness experience inspired by the power of the ocean Post this

This activity marks an important step in building shared understanding among the tourism sector, the wellness sector, and related partners, in order to explore the potential of this concept together and gather valuable input for the next stage of development.

Exploring a New Chapter for Thai Wellness Tourism

Mr. Nat Kruthasoot, Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said: "Travellers around the world are looking for journeys that help them reconnect with themselves, restore balance in their lives, and improve their wellbeing. Thailand Surf Therapy is another important opportunity to explore how the principles of Science-Based Wellness can be linked with Thailand's strengths — our marine resources, our wellness expertise, and the distinctive character of Thai hospitality.

The Real Experience & Trust Building Journey gives all stakeholders the chance to learn, share perspectives, and help shape the direction of Thailand Surf Therapy together.

This project reflects how surfing, physical movement, nature, and human connection can become part of a meaningful travel experience and help promote emotional and mental wellbeing. At the same time, it reflects Thailand's commitment to developing high-quality tourism products and experiences that create lasting value for travellers, communities, and operators."

The Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business added: "Thailand continues to advance the development of new forms of wellness tourism that respond to the needs of today's travellers and strengthen the country's potential as one of the world's leading wellness tourism destinations."

Where World-Class Knowledge Meets Thailand's Potential

Liaan Papier, representative of Waves for Change, a leading Surf Therapy organisation from South Africa, said: "Surf Therapy is not only about learning to ride the waves; it is about creating a safe space that helps people build self-confidence, strengthen mental resilience, learn to regulate their emotions, and form meaningful relationships through the power of the sea. We are delighted to share our experience with Thailand and to explore together how this knowledge can be applied appropriately to the Thai tourism and cultural context."

Over the past decade, Waves for Change has been widely recognised and has worked with a range of international organisations, developing Surf Therapy programmes through its Take 5 curriculum and building knowledge in wellbeing alongside youth development.

Rise On Wave Helps Shape the Thailand Surf Therapy Model

Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus, La Vita Sana, Memories Surf House, and Span Global, under the name Rise On Wave, an independent network promoting and developing Surf Therapy knowledge in Thailand, believe that combining surf-lifestyle experience with the principles of Science-Based Wellness will create a new dimension for Thailand's coastal tourism and add value to the marine resources the country already has. This is an important opportunity to extend the role of "surfing" from a marine activity into "a tool for promoting wellbeing," developing people's inner potential, and creating travel experiences that connect people with nature in a meaningful way.

In this activity, the network has applied the Take 5 knowledge from Waves for Change to the context, products, and services of Thai tourism, focusing on executives, business owners, and travellers who wish to manage emotional stress. The aim is to develop new products and services that respond both to meaningful, high-value tourism and to the physical and mental wellbeing of those experiencing stress and anxiety.

Real Experience & Trust Building Journey

Held on 18–19 June 2026, the activity is designed as a space for learning, exchanging experiences, and listening to input from stakeholders. Participants experience the Thailand Surf Therapy concept first-hand, while sharing perspectives and recommendations that will benefit the development of future approaches.

The programme concepts currently under study and development include:

Wave Reset Program (3–5 days): a programme that invites you to learn to understand "nature" and to enjoy "falling" from the surfboard.

Ocean Balance Program (7–14 days): a programme in which "the sea" communicates "a unique change" in every passing second.

Surf & Soul Program (14 days or more): a programme that helps your "mind" create a "safe inner space" for yourself and those around you.

The input gathered from this activity will be an essential part of building on and elevating the Thailand Surf Therapy experience in the next phase.

Next Step: Thailand Health Excellence 2026

Another important milestone for the project will take place at Thailand Health Excellence 2026 on 30 June 2026. The event will present the learnings from the Experience Journey and share the concept, experience formats, and development direction of Thailand Surf Therapy with members of the press, tourism operators, wellness partners, and stakeholders from Thailand and abroad.

This marks another significant step in advancing Thailand Surf Therapy toward becoming a Science-Based Wellness experience inspired by the power of the Thai seas.

About Thailand Surf Therapy

Thailand Surf Therapy is a collaboration between the public sector, the private sector, and international partners to study and develop ways of bringing together world-class Surf Therapy knowledge, the principles of Science-Based Wellness, and Thailand's marine resources to create a meaningful wellbeing experience.

The project focuses on using surfing, being in nature, breathing practice, personal development, and positive relationships as tools to promote emotional and mental wellbeing within a safe and supportive environment.

Thailand Surf Therapy reflects the global growth of Science-Based Wellness, which seeks to help people reconnect with themselves, with others, and with nature.

Media Contact

Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, Blessing & Co Company Limited, 66 845952633, [email protected], https://www.blessingandco169.com/

Mr. Bodin Luangtrirat, [email protected], 66 62 353 9899, [email protected], Span Global

SOURCE Thailand Surf Therapy