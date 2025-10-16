Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation To Be Largest Thales Academy Campus With Third Classroom Building Opening for 2026-2027 School Year

"We have seen strong demand for our high-quality, affordable Pre-K through high school education in the Clayton area, so I am grateful that the addition of this new building will allow us to serve more students in the community." —Bob Luddy, Founder, Thales Academy Post this

Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation is the first Thales Academy campus in Johnston County, North Carolina and has experienced high enrollment across all grades since it opened in 2022. Located in the award-winning planned community of Flowers Plantation near Clayton, it continues to expand both its physical campus (the second classroom building and the gymnatorium were added in 2024) along with its student enrollment.

"As our Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation community grows, we are delighted to be able to accommodate more students in the 2026–2027 school year," says Caitlin Moody, Pre-K–5 Head of School, Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation.

Construction of the new building is scheduled to be completed in June 2026, opening for first day of class in July for the 2026–2027 school year. In line with the existing buildings on campus, the new classroom building will embody a modern, yet classical, aesthetic modeled after beauty and order, including large floor-to-ceiling glass windows that provide an abundance of natural light in all classrooms. It will also boast a beautiful, secure design, outfitted with the latest safety and security features, including controlled-access doors, security cameras, and background check systems for all visitors, as well as advanced HVAC units that provide up to 100% outdoor air for superior indoor air quality.

"Beam Construction continues to be a valued partner in helping us achieve strong, safe, and beautiful spaces for our schools, and it is great to see them topping out another building which will help us serve Thales Academy's high-quality education to many more Johnston County-area students" says Brandon Hafner, Chief Operating Officer, Thales Academy.

Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation currently serves Pre-K through 10th grade and will add 11th grade in 2026–2027 and 12th grade in 2027–2028. Tuition at Thales Academy at Flowers Plantation for 2026–2027 is $7,600 or less per year (varying by grade level), and scholarships and payment plans are available. Applications are open now, and priority consideration will be given to those who apply by November 3, 2025. Interested families can learn more and apply online for all campuses (including the newest Thales Academy campus in Richmond, Virginia) at: www.ThalesAcademy.org.

About Thales Academy

Thales Academy is a K-12 college preparatory network of schools that assists parents in cultivating virtuous, critical thinking, compassionate individuals. Thales Academy fosters high standards of accountability, academic achievement, and civic responsibility through the use of a rigorous curriculum, character development, and technical and non-cognitive skills development. Thales Academy seeks to deliver the highest quality education at the lowest cost to parents and the community. Students are well-prepared for success in college and beyond, consistently outranking nationwide peers on objective, standardized tests and mastering skills that last a lifetime. For more information and to apply for admission online, visit www.ThalesAcademy.org.

Media Contact

Kelly Ellis, Thales Academy, 1 984-212-0411, [email protected], https://www.ThalesAcademy.org

SOURCE Thales Academy