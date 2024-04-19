Thalia Lankin Appointed Chief Administrative Officer of The NHP Foundation

"With her depth of legal, investment and management experience, as Chief Administrative Officer, Thalia will be an invaluable member of our leadership team," said Richard Burns, CEO of The NHP Foundation. Post this

"With her depth of legal, investment and management experience, as Chief Administrative Officer, Thalia will be an invaluable member of our leadership team," said Richard Burns, CEO of The NHP Foundation. "We look forward to her contributions as we continue to provide quality affordable housing and support vibrant communities nationwide."

Prior to joining NHPF, Thalia served as Chief Strategy Officer and Special Counsel at AFL-CIO Investment Trust Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in launching investment products tailored for Taft-Hartley pension plans and led the firm's engagement with asset managers. Earlier she served as Chief Operating Officer at the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust, where she managed the executive leadership team to achieve operational excellence.

Thalia's extensive experience also includes serving as Chief Executive Officer of Building America CDE, Inc., where she deployed millions of dollars in credits to support community development projects nationwide.

"I am honored to join The NHP Foundation and contribute to its mission of providing safe, affordable housing to individuals and families in need," said Thalia Lankin. "I look forward to working with the talented team to drive operational excellence and advance our shared goals of creating thriving communities."

Thalia Lankin holds a Juris Doctor from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

Headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, DC, Baltimore and Chicago, IL, The NHP Foundation (NHPF) was launched on January 30, 1989, as a publicly supported 501(c)(3) not-for-profit real estate corporation. NHPF is dedicated to preserving and creating sustainable, service-enriched multifamily housing, and single-family homes that are both affordable to low and moderate income families and seniors, and beneficial to their communities. NHPF's Construction Management Group provides in-house resources dedicated to infrastructure review, infrastructure development and cost management. Through Family-Centered Coaching, NHPF's subsidiary Operation Pathways engages with, and assists, families experiencing poverty and other hardship, to problem-solve together. Through partnerships with major financial institutions, the public sector, faith-based initiatives, and other not-for-profit organizations, NHPF has 59 properties in 16 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit http://www.nhpfoundation.org.

