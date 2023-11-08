Thane Stenner Featured in Recession Predictions Profile by Canadian Family Offices

Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner was featured in a profile of end-of-year recession predictions.

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada was included in an important profile piece published by Canadian Family Offices which looks at the looming recession and how high-net-worth investment advisors are guiding clients through today's market.

Profiled alongside other leaders in the investment space, the publication leans on the knowledge of investors and investment portfolio managers in real estate and other private assets to give insight into looming concerns about a recession. Thane Stenner has over three decades of understanding and managing the unique financial complexities facing wealthy investors, family offices, and institutional fiduciaries in North America.

"I am always honored to take part in important discussions about the market," notes Stenner of his participation in the article. "The last 10 to 12 years has proved a very long economic cycle, and that has brought risk awareness to our clients who see economic indicators pointing to no less than a moderate recession as we move into 2024."

Stenner Wealth Partners+ is an award-winning team of dedicated investment consultants and portfolio managers who collectively have a combined 85 years of experience preserving and efficiently managing key client relationships across Canada and the United States. As a CG Wealth Management team, Stenner Wealth Partners+ is a national advisory team with Canada's largest independent wealth management firm. Stenner Wealth Partners+ engages with clients who have a net worth of generally at least $25M or have a minimum of CAD 10M of investment capital.

As a thought leader for ultra-high-net-worth investors and advisors, Canadian Family Offices taps into the financial industry's top experts to provide valuable insights into important matters of the market. The publication is committed to educating its readers and empowering them with objective, superior journalism in all matters of wealth management.

Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in the USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.

He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner's unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, CNBC & BNN Bloomberg.

For more information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/. You can also find him on LinkedIn and Youtube.

