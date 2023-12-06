Thane Stenner Featured in Wealth Professional Canada for Practice Management Prowess

Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner was featured in Wealth Professionals Canada for his successful practice management strategies.

VANCOUVER, BC , Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada was featured in a Wealth Professional Canada piece profiling the exceptional operation and success of his practice. Stenner is a second-generation advisor frequently called upon by prominent wealth management publications to share his wisdom and industry insights.

In the interview published by Wealth Professional Canada, Stenner discusses his initial introduction to the industry, charting his journey as part of his father's practice through the last decade of his successful career. It lands on a candid discussion of the way he blends traditional wisdom and innovative strategies to run a top-performing wealth management practice that caters to ultra-high-net-worth clients.

"To share my story in such a way that honors my past and points to a promising future embodies everything I espouse in my practice," said Stenner in the interview article. "We embrace the simple, balanced connection that has served wealth management long before the jargon and churn that identifies many wealth management practices today."

Wealth Professional Canada highlights the structure of Stenner's practice and his approach to production that focuses on a smaller number of high-net-worth clients to create deeper, more meaningful client relationships. The free, online publication maintains serves as a resource for Canadian planning professionals. Its reach includes more than 15,000 professionals in the wealth management sector weekly.

Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in the USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.

He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner's unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, Canadian Family Offices & BNN Bloomberg.

For more news and information about Thane Stenner, please visit https://stennerwealthpartners.com/.

