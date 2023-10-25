Thank You First Responder Launches Annual Celebration of National First Responders Day and Local Heroes Program

"We are incredibly proud to have been a part of establishing October 28 as National First Responders Day. This day is not just an annual celebration but a symbol of our collective gratitude," said TYFRO Co-Founder Stanton Smith. Post this

"We are incredibly proud to have been a part of establishing October 28 as National First Responders Day. This day is not just an annual celebration but a symbol of our collective gratitude. It's a reminder that every single day, brave men and women put their lives on the line to protect ours. They are the real heroes who deserve our deepest respect and admiration. By dedicating this day to them, we hope to inspire communities to say 'Thank You' to those who selflessly serve us all," said TYFRO Co-Founder Stanton Smith.

In conjunction with the celebration, TYFRO is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their Local Heroes Program in 2024. This initiative is designed to provide free download kits for local events and foster meaningful connections between America's youth and First Responders. "Each class room across America has a child that is in some way connected to a First Responder, be it a mom, dad, aunt, uncle or grandparent and we want to see the walls torn down between our inner city kids and local First Responders," said TYFRO Co-Founder Matt Jackson.

The local event kits will include everything needed to honor and thank the First Responder Local Heroes in hometowns throughout the U.S. year round by providing templates and resources geared for school music programs, churches and community service organizations, including National First Responders Day every October 28th.

At the heart of this program is the powerful "Thank You First Responder" anthem song and accompanying music video, a stirring tribute to our nation's first responders, written and performed by TYFRO Co-Founder and Musical Pastor, Matt Jackson. Available for free online, this anthem serves as a rallying cry for appreciation and recognition of our brave First Responders.

In an effort to make this anthem accessible to all, the Local Heroes Program will offer various local event kit types that will contain a complete sheet music instrumentation library provided in all major keys. This free resource is ideal for school music programs, church choirs, community programs, and public events, encouraging communities nationwide to join in the chorus of gratitude.

"Our First Responders are true local heroes and we want to celebrate them for their service and for meeting us right when our need is often the greatest. Our focus is strengthening relationships between the public and First Responders and this starts with our youth," said Jackson.

The 2023 National First Responders Day celebration is generously sponsored by NRA Country, The GEO Group, Osborne & Francis Law Firm, Alterna Equity Partners, Celsius, Cove Brewery, Margaritaville at Sea Cruise, NILLION Agency, Cayce Creative Concepts, Nutrashop, Kalev Spa, UltraBody and others. "Our sponsors' commitment to supporting First Responders aligns perfectly with our mission and values," Smith added. "Their ongoing dedication to First Responders is commendable and we are grateful for their support."

For sponsorship opportunities or for assistance in celebrating First Responders in your community contact [email protected] or for more information visit NationalFirstRespondersDay.org.

About Thank You First Responder

Thank You First Responder (TYFRO) is a national grassroots 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to highlighting the sacrifices and efforts of first responders. Through initiatives like the Doug Stepelton "Culture of Thank You" Award, TYFRO aims to create a culture of gratitude towards those who serve our communities every day. The organization, founded in 2014 to raise awareness, support, celebrate, honor and most importantly create a "Culture of Thank You" for all of our Nation's First Responders for the difficult job they do every day by putting their lives on the line to protect and enhance our country and way of life. TYFRO successfully spearheaded the creation of a national day of appreciation on October 28 – National First Responders Day. TYFRO also provides resources for Mental Health First Aid to facilitate learning engagement with First Responders. For more information, please visit ThankYouFirstResponder.org or call 954.762.7000. Watch our Official Music Video. #ThankYouFirstResponder #NationalFirstRespondersDay #TYFRO

Media Contact

Stanton Smith, Thank You First Responder, 1 954.762.7000, [email protected], https://thankyoufirstresponder.org

SOURCE Thank You First Responder