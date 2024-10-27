Thank You First Responder Partners with the Maxwell Leadership Foundation to Provide Free Leadership Course for First Responders

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thank You First Responder (TYFRO), a national nonprofit organization, proudly announces a life-changing gift for our local hero First Responders in partnership with the Maxwell Leadership Foundation (MLF). This generous initiative will be unveiled at two monumental events celebrating National First Responders Day: October 26 at the Palm Springs, California Air Museum and October 28 at the Panthers Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

TYFRO is excited to reveal its collaboration with MLF to provide First Responders with a FREE leadership course. This program is designed to empower First Responders nationwide with indispensable tools to enhance their leadership, decision-making, and crisis management skills, crucial for their demanding roles.

"This partnership represents a vital step in our mission to support and uplift First Responders," said Stanton Smith, TYFRO Co-Founder and Managing Director. "We are thrilled to offer them this unique opportunity to learn from the best and equip themselves with skills that are crucial for their demanding roles."

Through this initiative, First Responders will gain access to a course comprising 10 engaging lessons, each lasting 45-60 minutes. These lessons encompass essential topics like effective decision-making, overcoming obstacles, and crisis management. The course is available online, providing First Responders with the expert guidance of world-renowned leadership expert, John C. Maxwell.

"We are honored to collaborate with TYFRO to bring John Maxwell's leadership principles to those who serve on the front lines. This program is our way to serve and empower individuals who are dedicated to protecting our communities," said George Hoskins, Executive Director of the Maxwell Leadership Foundation.

First Responders can easily enroll by visiting the Leadership Course website and registering with their official First Responder identification. This FREE program offers a transformative learning experience, elevating their professional capabilities and building confidence in facing daily challenges.

About Thank You First Responder

Founded in 2014, Thank You First Responder (TYFRO) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting First Responders nationwide. Through initiatives like mental health resources and the Doug Stepelton "Culture of Thank You" Award, TYFRO fosters an appreciation for those who serve our communities. TYFRO also spearheaded the creation of National First Responders Day on October 28. For more information, visit ThankYouFirstResponder.org or call 954.762.7000.

About Maxwell Leadership Foundation

The Maxwell Leadership Foundation is a global organization that fosters values-based leadership to address the global leadership deficit. Impacting more than 9 million individuals globally, the Maxwell Leadership Foundation focuses on adding value to students, individuals, and communities who multiply value to others. Learn more at Maxwellleadership.org or contacting [email protected].

Media Contact

Briana Sisson, Thank You First Responders, 1 954762000, [email protected], thankyoufirstresponders.org

SOURCE Thank You First Responders