Thankcome Releases Groundbreaking Clinical Trial Results on AKK PROBIO® in Overweight Adults

For the first time, we have validated in human trials what our lab research has long indicated: live A. muciniphila can deliver meaningful, measurable improvements in metabolic and emotional health.

Clinical Highlights

Significant weight reduction: Viable AKK PROBIO® led to greater reductions in body weight (P < 0.001) and BMI compared to placebo and postbiotic forms.

Enhanced liver and lipid profiles: Total cholesterol, triglycerides, and LDL-C were significantly lowered, while HDL-C was preserved—indicating improved lipid metabolism.

Mood and sleep benefits: Anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances were significantly alleviated, with viable AKK PROBIO® increasing levels of serotonin (5-HT) and dopamine.

Gut microbiota restoration: High-throughput sequencing showed viable AKK PROBIO® improved α- and β-diversity and restored key beneficial genera including Akkermansia and Bacteroides.

"This is a landmark moment for AKK PROBIO®," Xueping Yu, CEO of Thankcome. "For the first time, we have validated in human trials what our lab research has long indicated: live A. muciniphila can deliver meaningful, measurable improvements in metabolic and emotional health."

The study also challenges previous assumptions that inactivated forms of A. muciniphila were more efficacious than viable versions. In contrast, Thankcome's AKK PROBIO® outperformed its postbiotic variant across multiple parameters, including gut microbiota modulation, bilirubin reduction, waist circumference, and psychological well-being.

Setting a New Standard in Probiotic Innovation

Backed by six years of strain development, Thankcome's AKK PROBIO® is the only A. muciniphila product globally to hold dual self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status for both live and inactivated forms. The strain is patent-protected and produced under strict cGMP standards at Thankcome's vertically integrated fermentation and encapsulation facilities.

"These findings open up new frontiers in next-gen probiotic therapeutics," said Yu. "From metabolic regulation to emotional resilience, AKK PROBIO® offers a multifaceted intervention for overweight and beyond."

As the global obesity epidemic continues to surge, AKK PROBIO® is emerging as a clinically validated, microbiome-centric solution—marking a new era in precision probiotics.

About Thankcome

Thankcome, a subsidiary of Perfect Group (603059 CH), is a microbiome innovation company dedicated to developing science-backed, next-generation probiotics for human health. The company holds over 105 patents and is known for its leadership in probiotic strain research, manufacturing, and clinical validation. Visit www.thankcome.com to learn more.

About AKK PROBIO®

AKK PROBIO® is a proprietary strain of Akkermansia muciniphila developed by Thankcome. It is the world's first dual GRAS-certified A. muciniphila probiotic, with clinically proven benefits for metabolic, emotional, and gastrointestinal health.

Media Contact

Susanna Geng, Thankcome, 86 051257010600, [email protected], www.thankcome.com

SOURCE Thankcome