Thankcome's Dual-GRAS AKK PROBIO™ Gains Global Recognition at Expo West 2025, Setting a New Benchmark for Microbial Health Innovation

Thankcome's AKK PROBIO™ Sets New Standards in Probiotic Science with Dual-GRAS Certification and Breakthrough Innovations in Microbiome Health.

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thankcome Biological Science and Technology Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of Perfect Group (603059 CH), received international recognition at Natural Products Expo West 2025 for its innovative AKK PROBIO™ series. The company is among the first probiotic providers to achieve dual self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) certification for both live and pasteurized forms of Akkermansia muciniphila, reinforcing its leadership in probiotic ingredient safety. Supported by multiple clinical studies and over 10 patents, AKK PROBIO™ is setting new standards in gut health innovation and functional food ingredients.

Science-Backed Innovation for Gut Health and Metabolic Support

The AKK PROBIO™ series addresses key challenges in microbial health through two clinically validated formulations:

Live Bacteria Formula: Engineered for enhanced survival, with an 80% survival rate in simulated digestive conditions due to a proprietary acid-bile resistant encapsulation process.

Pasteurized Formula: Developed using a patented thermal inactivation process that preserves functional proteins associated with gut barrier support and metabolic health.

Both formulations are currently being evaluated in clinical trials for obesity and PCOS management and are backed by 12 international patents covering GRAS-certified microbial strains, strain optimization, and delivery systems.

Vertical Integration Driving Global Expansion

Thankcome's success is driven by its fully integrated microbial industrialization ecosystem, which includes:

Multi-Omics Screening Platform: Isolation of 8,000+ functional strains to identify high-performing probiotics.

-7,500,000-Liter Annual Fermentation Capacity: Ultra-high-density cultivation enabling cost-efficient production.

Five-Layer Lyoprotectant Technology: Ensuring 24-month stability to maintain probiotic effectiveness.

Scalable Manufacturing: Producing 30 metric tons annually to meet growing demand from North American retailers seeking cGMP-compliant probiotics for metabolic health.

AKK PROBIO™: Manufacturing Excellence and Safety Standards

Thankcome ensures low-immunogenicity and hypoallergenic benefits in its Akkermansia muciniphila AKK PROBIO™ production through:

Non-GMO based nutrition resources, non-animal source, minimal allergen and minimal endotoxin activity to reduce immune activation risks.

Proprietary thermal stabilization technology (Patent ZL 202311047614.0) to preserve mucin-degrading enzymes while eliminating proteins linked to IgE-mediated hypersensitivity.

Due to its clean-label formulation and advanced safety profile, Akkermansia muciniphila GRAS certification is gaining traction among global manufacturers for use in pediatric formulations and immune-compromised populations. A leading European nutraceutical OEM noted, "The strain's clean substrate footprint aligns with our clean-label mandates."

About Thankcome

A subsidiary of Beijing Perfect Group (603059 CH), Thankcome Biological Science and Technology Co., Ltd is a leader in probiotic ingredient safety and innovation. The company holds 104 Chinese patents, 4 PCT patents, and 4 Australian patents, focusing on cutting-edge microbial research.

About AKK PROBIO™

Developed by Thankcome Bio (SSE: 603059), Akkermansia muciniphila AKK PROBIO™ is an advanced probiotic strain with 8 granted Chinese patents (9 filed) and 6 Hong Kong patents. It is one of the first globally to achieve dual U.S. GRAS certifications for both live and inactivated forms, meeting the highest safety standards. Backed by peer-reviewed research and proprietary clinical studies, AKK PROBIO™ is shaping the future of gut health innovation and functional food ingredients for metabolic and immune health.

For more details on Thankcome's probiotic innovations, visit http://www.thankcome.com.

