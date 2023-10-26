Thanks you for 16 amazing years! La Vita is becoming Strive Pharmacy

Thank you for 16 years of allowing us to help you live better longer! After searching for the ideal partner to launch La Vita 2.0, we chose Strive Pharmacy based on their commitment to ensuring patients' individual health needs come first. La Vita is becoming Strive Pharmacy effective October 30th.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All our fantastic staff will remain at the current La Vita location and will continue to provide you with the award-winning customer service you have become accustomed to receiving!

"We want to thank our patients and practitioners for trusting us to compound their medications for the past 16 years – it has been an honor of a lifetime!" stated Chris Givant, RPh and Deb Hubers, Co-Founders of La Vita.

Strive Pharmacy has dedicated resources to growing personalized medicine across the country and will now have two San Diego locations - making Strive the premier Southern California compounding pharmacy.

If you live outside of California, one of several Strive Pharmacy locations will continue to fill your prescription. Strive has six other locations and is licensed in 23 states with more to come!

"Strive is thrilled to become the compounding pharmacy leader in the San Diego market. We are honored to carry La Vita's legacy and continue to offer these important compounded medications to people in California and throughout the country. Owners Deb and Chris have been pioneers in the compounding pharmacy industry and we have the utmost respect and admiration for what they have done. There is no doubt we will continue to lean on them for their expertise as we expand." Stated Mike Walker and Nate Hill Co-Founders of Strive Pharmacy.

The combined resources created by this partnership will greatly increase the capacity to assist patients and practitioners in offering personalized medications around the Country.

About La Vita

La Vita Compounding Pharmacy prepares personalized medications for each patient formulated in conjunction with a medical practitioner. All formulations are prepared with care, quality, and safety, in various dosages using unique delivery systems. We offer a variety of combinations and customized formulations not found anywhere else. PCAB Accredited ® for sterile and non-sterile compounding, La Vita works with you and your practitioner to get you on the path to living, better, longer. For more information, contact Deb Hubers at [email protected] or Chris Givant at [email protected].

About Strive Pharmacy

Strive Pharmacy was founded in 2018 in Gilbert, AZ, just east of Phoenix. Since then we have expanded by opening six more locations throughout the country. We have pharmacies from La Jolla, CA to Tampa, FL. We are currently licensed in 23 states with more applications being approved each week. Strive has a dynamic team of pharmacists with years of experience in various specialties within the pharmacy industry. Our focus is to provide products with impeccable quality, give world class customer service to those we interact with and leave a lasting impression.

We strive to interrupt an industry that has been closed to personalized care, accessibility, and nuance for too long. The human element' is our north star driving all that we do, whether we're interacting with patients, providers, or practices.

Through this we have been able to help patients get the results they are seeking for their personal needs. After years of working for corporate chains, we took the risk and opened Strive Pharmacy. We are dedicated to providing a better experience for each customer and clinic that we work with. Come see the Strive difference. For more information Strive's support team at [email protected] or visit our website https://strivepharmacy.com

