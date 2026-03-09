Thanksgiving Point Announces Imaginaria America 250 Summer Festival

Thanksgiving Point announced its signature summer festival, Imaginaria, will be at the heart of America 250 Utah's birthday celebration. Spanning 50 acres in Ashton Gardens, Imaginaria transforms the gardens into Utah's largest outdoor summer festival designed for guests of all ages. The event blends immersive, America-themed play environments with hands-on learning and interactive discovery inspired by the people, ideas and innovation that shaped the United States.

LEHI, Utah, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point announced its signature summer festival, Imaginaria, will be at the heart of America 250 Utah's birthday celebration.

Spanning 50 acres in Ashton Gardens, Imaginaria transforms the gardens into Utah's largest outdoor summer festival designed for guests of all ages. The event blends immersive, America-themed play environments with hands-on learning and interactive discovery inspired by the people, ideas and innovation that shaped the United States.

Throughout the gardens, guests will explore themed play zones where children of all ages can play, climb, create and splash as they learn what made America, America. Experiences are designed to encourage movement, creativity, problem-solving, and exploration through a wide variety of engaging activities.

The 2026 Imaginaria America 250 Utah experience will also feature technology-based attractions, including virtual reality experiences that introduce kids to American innovation in space.

Imaginaria includes dozens of American history-themed activity stations, a Field of Flags, a display of 200 historic America Flags representing past official U.S. flag designs, and striking artistic installations throughout the gardens, including replicas of some of America's most recognizable landmarks including a 40 ft Statue of Liberty, Lincoln Memorial, Mount Rushmore, and more.

"Imaginaria allows families to experience America's story through play," said Melinda Pike, Chief Marketing Officer at Thanksgiving Point. "By dedicating this year's festival to the America 250 celebration, we are creating meaningful opportunities for children to learn, explore and connect while honoring an important national milestone."

As a nonprofit organization committed to advancing STEM education and strengthening communities, Thanksgiving Point designed Imaginaria to foster confidence, ignite curiosity, and deepen experiential learning through immersive, hands-on engagement.

Imaginaria takes place throughout the summer at Thanksgiving Point Ashton Gardens. Admission is available through ThanksgivingPoint.org and is included with Thanksgiving Point memberships.

Additional event details, dates and ticket information are available at ThanksgivingPoint.org.

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

