Thanksgiving Point Honors Service Members and Veterans During Military Appreciation Days

"Military Appreciation Days are our opportunity to say thank you to the men and women who have served our country and to the families who have served alongside them." Chief Marketing Officer of Thanksgiving Point Melinda Pike Post this

The special offer comes as Thanksgiving Point hosts Imaginaria, Utah's America 250 celebration, transforming the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an immersive festival experience inspired by the people, places, and moments that have shaped the nation.

"America's story has been shaped by the courage, sacrifice, and service of generations of military members," said Melinda Pike, chief marketing officer at Thanksgiving Point. "As we commemorate America's 250th anniversary, we are honored to welcome those who have served our country and offer a small expression of gratitude for their commitment to protecting the freedoms we celebrate."

Guests can experience all seven Thanksgiving Point Discovery Centers, including Ashton Gardens, the Museum of Natural Curiosity, Butterfly Biosphere, Curiosity Farms, the Mountain America Museum of Ancient Life, and Mountain America Jurassic Jungle. Military Appreciation Days also provide complimentary access to Imaginaria, where guests can explore larger-than-life American landmarks, a sweeping field of historical flags, hands-on activities, immersive play zones, and interactive experiences celebrating the nation's history and future.

Military Appreciation Days are designed to recognize and thank those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, along with the loved ones who support them. The event offers an opportunity to gather, explore, and create meaningful memories during one of the nation's most significant commemorative years.

Military members and veterans must present a valid military ID at admission.

For more information, visit ThanksgivingPoint.org.

About

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 Daily STEM Discovery Programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

Media Contact

Jessica Nordell, Thanksgiving Point, 1 801.768.7413, [email protected], thanksgivingpoint.org

SOURCE Thanksgiving Point