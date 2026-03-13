Thanksgiving Point Named Utah County's First Organization of the Year

PROVO, Utah, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point was honored as Utah County's Organization of the Year on Tuesday, March 10, during the Utah County Address held at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo.

Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner, who presented the award, highlighted the organization's long-standing role in shaping the community and expanding access to education and family experiences across the region.

"This is the first year we've done Organization of the Year, and Thanksgiving Point at its origin is why our community is so amazing," said Commissioner Gardner. "It started as a Valentine's gift from the Ashton family. From a husband to his wife. Karen Ashton wanted to serve the community, and she donated it to the community as a nonprofit. That nonprofit today has over 150,000 children on SNAP and WIC benefits who get to visit Thanksgiving Point for free. For decades, Thanksgiving Point has created a place where families gather, children discover, and community connects through education and innovation. The gardens, museums, and programs inspire curiosity and lifelong learning while also contributing meaningfully to the economic vitality and identity of Utah County. Thanksgiving Point is at the top of what makes up Utah County's economic impact."

McKay Christensen, CEO of Thanksgiving Point accepted the award on behalf of the nonprofit's more than 850 employees.

"We are well led in Utah County. Our commissioners and their staff, and all who serve here take an interest in what we do, our needs, helping those in need and being real servants of this county," said Christensen. "This recognition belongs to our more than 850 employees who show up every day committed to serving families and creating meaningful experiences for our community."

About Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

Media Contact

Jessica Nordell, Thanksgiving Point, 1 8017687413, [email protected]

SOURCE Thanksgiving Point