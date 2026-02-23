LEHI, Utah, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival returns to Ashton Gardens April 8 through May 16, showcasing more than 1 million spring blooms across 50 acres of meticulously designed gardens.

Recognized as Utah's premier spring festival and a ten-year Best of State award winner, Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival is Utah's largest spring flower festival and one of the most visited in the nation. The event has become the leading spring travel destination in Utah for over a decade, drawing visitors from across the United States and around the world.

Each season, the festival is carefully crafted by Thanksgiving Point's world-class horticulturists and expert garden designers. Around 400,000 tulips in 175 varieties are displayed alongside daffodils, hyacinths, poppies, and companion blooms in thoughtfully arranged garden installations that transform the landscape into a large-scale seasonal exhibition.

This year's festival features new sculptural topiaries integrated throughout the grounds, adding artistic form to the floral displays. Guests will also discover custom artistic installations and newly designed photo opportunities woven into the experience.

"One of the most meaningful things about Tulip Festival is meeting guests who have made this a family tradition for generations," said Melinda Pike, Chief Marketing Officer at Thanksgiving Point. "We hear from so many guests that they have meaningful memories here with their great-grandparents and now with their own children. It is incredibly heartwarming to be part of that experience. The gardens have a unique way of sparking joy, wonder, and connection. It is something guests remember long after their visit."

In addition to the floral displays, visitors may explore the Gardens' iconic features, including what is recognized as the largest man-made waterfall in the United States. Ashton Gardens are also known for their dramatic Italian Gardens featuring a unique tiered bathtub cascading waterfall, whimsical secret gardens, charming pathways, and photogenic landscapes. Festival admission also provides access to the Light of the World Sculpture Garden and the Tree of Life Sculpture Garden by artist Angela Johnson, offering additional spaces for reflection and artistic appreciation within the broader Tulip Festival experience.

Live entertainment, interactive classes, VIP garden tours, and festival-exclusive spring treats complete an experience many guests consider a highlight of the year. The festival runs April 8 through May 16, 2026.

Tickets are on sale now at thanksgivingpoint.org.

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

