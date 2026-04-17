Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival Wins Best of State as Blooms Reach Peak Color

LEHI, Utah, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanksgiving Point Tulip Festival has been awarded a 2026 Best of State Award in the Fairs, Festivals, and Events category, marking its 11th win as Utah's premier spring festival.

Now in full bloom, Tulip Festival transforms Thanksgiving Point into a vibrant display of more than one million blooms across 50 acres of gardens—creating a remarkable show of color, scale, and design. Through thoughtful planting strategies and expert horticulture practices, blooms are timed in waves to ensure guests experience evolving color throughout the entire festival.

"Our team works year-round to create a festival that brings people together outside to enjoy fresh air and fragrant blooms styled across 50 acres," said Melinda Pike, Chief Marketing Officer at Thanksgiving Point. "Many times this year, I've stopped in my tracks in awe to admire different garden beds where everything is all in bloom all at once. We've never seen anything like this."

Additional garden experiences will continue to unfold throughout the season, including a field of poppies coming soon, along with newly designed beds of tulips that are actively being transformed to extend the festival's color and variety.

In addition to the Tulip Festival honor, Thanksgiving Point received multiple Best of State Awards for 2026, including:

Dining Establishments — Fine Dining (American Traditional): Thanksgiving Point Harvest

Hospitality, Travel & Tourism — Event/Performance Venue: Thanksgiving Point

Museums — Museum of Natural Curiosity

These recognitions bring continued distinction to Thanksgiving Point's experiences across its campus, with Harvest earning its 10th award, the Museum of Natural Curiosity its 9th, and Thanksgiving Point its 14th award as an Event/Performance Venue. Thanksgiving Point received its first Best of State honor in 2013.

About

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

Media Contact

Jessica Nordell, Thanksgiving Point, 1 8017687413 7413, [email protected], thanksgivingpoint.org

SOURCE Thanksgiving Point