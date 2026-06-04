Thanksgiving Point Welcomes Stunning 40-Foot Statue of Liberty and Iconic National Landmarks for America 250 Celebration

LEHI, Utah, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A towering 40-foot Statue of Liberty now rises above Thanksgiving Point's Ashton Gardens, joining a collection of iconic American landmarks that celebrate the nation's history, innovation, and enduring spirit during Imaginaria, the heart of Utah's America 250 celebration.

Now open through August 22, Imaginaria transforms the 50-acre Ashton Gardens into an immersive tribute to America's 250th birthday. Guests can experience larger-than-life replicas of the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Liberty Bell, along with a sweeping display of historical American flags representing the nation's journey through time.

As the heart of Utah's America 250 celebration, Imaginaria invites guests to explore America's story through hands-on play, interactive discovery, and unforgettable experiences designed to inspire wonder and curiosity.

"America's 250th birthday is an opportunity to reflect on the people, places, and ideals that have shaped our nation," said Melinda Pike, Chief Marketing Officer at Thanksgiving Point. "Imaginaria brings some of America's most recognizable landmarks together in one place, creating an experience that inspires curiosity, encourages exploration, and helps guests connect with our nation's story in a meaningful way. We are honored to be part of Utah's America 250 celebration."

Throughout the festival, guests can jump, splash, and play through experiences inspired by American history, innovation, and ingenuity. Highlights include a 250-foot obstacle course, a 150-foot mega slide, interactive sports challenges, train rides, water play experiences, hands-on crafts, and STEM activities for guests of all ages.

Additional themed areas celebrate the many stories that make America unique. Guests can discover Utah landmarks along Heritage Trail, experiment with music and movement in Music in America, and explore space exploration-inspired adventures at Spaceport. Each area of Imaginaria combines education and entertainment, encouraging guests to ask questions, make discoveries, and experience history in new ways.

Imaginaria is open Monday through Saturday at Ashton Gardens, located at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah. Admission is included with Thanksgiving Point Membership. Tickets and additional information are available at ThanksgivingPoint.org.

About

Thanksgiving Point is a community-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building curiosity, creativity, and STEM confidence in children. Through immersive experiences, outreach initiatives, and more than 170 daily STEM discovery programs, Thanksgiving Point provides hands-on learning opportunities designed to help children explore, experiment, and develop essential problem-solving skills. The organization is deeply committed to serving underserved communities by expanding access to transformative educational experiences for children from all backgrounds.

Media Contact

Jessica Nordell, Thanksgiving Point, 1 8017687413, [email protected], Thanksgiving Point

SOURCE Thanksgiving Point