Tharanco Group hires Markacy as Digital Agency of Record for Dunning and Greg Norman Collection brands

An award-winning performance marketing agency, Markacy is the market leader in delivering financial results for clients through marketing, media, and design.

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Markacy is an award-winning, financially-driven performance marketing agency based in New York City. The agency works with high-growth and mid-market consumer brands and has carved a strong niche in the golf industry. The Tharanco Group is a leading men's and women's manufacturer in the apparel industry, creating unique and innovative branded and private label products across brands like Dunning and Greg Norman Collection.

The Tharanco Group's choice to hire Markacy was centered around the agency's marketing expertise in the golf apparel category and their proven ability to scale notable consumer brands. Tharanco Group is investing in the future of golf and continuing to be a category leader. Tharanco Group sees this partnership with Markacy as part of a long-term strategy to scale the revenue and customer reach of Dunning and Greg Norman Collection.

"We built a relationship with Markacy in New York City organically. They met with our digital leadership team, CEO, and CFO at our offices and I appreciate their approach and its connection to our inventory and P&L goals. They also had a lot of golf industry experience. We are excited about the path ahead which already feels different." Jeff Blee, President, Dunning and Greg Norman Collection.

Markacy is primarily focused on helping the Tharanco Group increase efficacy of marketing spend and improve the reach of the Dunning and Greg Norman Collection brand assets. New customer acquisition is a key business objective as golf participation continues to increase in the US and globally.

"Dunning and Greg Norman are iconic golf brands. We are thrilled to partner with their marketing and leadership teams on the next phase of growth. We feel our finance-base-marketing playbook and golf industry expertise will be key enablers." Chris Jones, Co-Founder at Markacy.

Markacy is the preeminent marketing firm of choice for growing companies of all sizes.

Visit us at http://www.markacy.com/.

Contact

Tucker Matheson

Co-CEO

[email protected]

Christian Brunone

VP, DTC Marketing & Dunning Brand Development

[email protected]

Media Contact

Tucker Matheson, Markacy, 1 781-974-9936, [email protected], www.markacy.com

SOURCE Markacy