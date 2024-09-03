The "10 Warning Signs of Spiritual Enlightenment" Will Be Revealed to attendees of the New AMI Meditation Foundation Course Beginning Sunday, September 15, 2024

"The transformative goal of this course is Enlightenment—the personal experience of the highest Truth, and the desire to serve that eternal wisdom as a loving instrument in every relationship." – Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev) Post this

Persistent good humor. Chronic positive attitude for framing events in a constructive light. Daily outbreaks of joyful, rewarding experiences. Sense of the spiritual nature of the Earth and universe. Tendency to adapt well to changing conditions. Rapid response to and recovery from stress and repeated challenges. Increased appetite for selfless service. Tendency to know what's to be done and what's not to be done. Repeated episodes of gratitude, compassion and generosity. Unbroken knowledge that there is only One Reality––here, there and everywhere.

Taught continuously since 1996, this unique and time-tested course of study teaches individuals how to experience spiritual Enlightenment, relieve stress and burnout, enhance creativity, strengthen the body's immune system, and experience increased security and self-confidence, while establishing a rewarding work-life balance. Perlmutter's Foundation Course curriculum is both comprehensive and entertaining. During the six weeks, Ram Lev Leonard Perlmutter will teach Holistic Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine principles in the form of: an AMI Meditation® procedure, meditation-in-action, easy-gentle yoga physical exercises, breath as medicine, an understanding of Ayurvedic medicine, the practical power of prayer, as well as the supportive elements of Yoga Science, Philosophy and Psychology. Each weekly session will combine the best of ancient Eastern wisdom with the practicality of modern Western medical science.

As a dramatic step toward enabling individuals to live healthier, enlightened and more rewarding lives, a clinical study published in the November 2022 issue of "Lifestyle Medicine" reported that Leonard Perlmutter's proprietary Foundation Course curriculum reduced Burnout levels 23.3%, reduced Secondary Traumatic Stress levels 19.9%, and increased Compassion Satisfaction levels 11.2%.

Mr. Perlmutter's books, YOUR CONSCIENCE, and The Heart and Science of Yoga® have been endorsed by medical pioneers Dean Ornish MD, Bernie Siegel MD and Larry Dossey MD. Leonard (Ram Lev) has taught workshops on the benefits of living this life as an enlightened human being at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Kaiser Permanente of California, numerous medical schools, "The New York Times" forum on Yoga, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

According to recent course graduate and Psychiatrist, Pamela Shervanick, DO, "Leonard's Foundation Course has been life changing! Everyone in every facet of life should experience this. I'm so grateful for having received such profound and practical truth with love and compassion. This is a light the world needs to see!"

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, AMI meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of classes, retreats, and teacher training programs. AMI also publishes Transformation, the journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body/Spirit Medicine. Call 518.674.8714 for an email subscription.

