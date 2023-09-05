The 100 Club Arizona Receives $4.8 Million Grant Over Three Years from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

"Supporting the brave individuals who put our community first every day is a priority for us," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "We want first responders and their families to know the community cares about them..." Tweet this

The grant will provide funding over a three-year period to the following 100 Club of Arizona programs and initiatives:

Mental Health & Trauma Support which includes underwriting mental health treatment for first responders in need, including counseling, hyperbaric therapy, ketamine therapy, and stellate ganglion block procedures, etc.

PEER 100 which includes training & resources geared towards those specifically coping with PTSD and other hazards of the job along with the 100 Club's Bulletproof & Fireproof wellness apps, which allow first responders to access resources and tools on demand from any smart device.

Critical Incident Support including cash grants through the H.E.R.O.S. program which ensures first responders experiencing a catastrophic life event such as cancer, terminal illness or death of a child or spouse have financial assistance. This program also includes support for on duty injury, as well as financial and wellness support for spouses and children of fallen first responders.

Capacity Building to support the 100 Club of Arizona's organizational infrastructure to enhance growth and improve long term sustainability.

Death & Injury Prevention which includes Safety Enhancement Stipends (S.E.S.) for police and fire departments across the state to purchase equipment and supplies that further the safety of their members and general operations.

The 100 Club of Arizona provides much needed support to public safety agencies, their members and families statewide. Today, services have expanded beyond financial assistance to include funding for enhanced safety equipment, confidential mental health services and scholarships.

"As we draw near to 911, we are reminded how our first responders continually put our community's well-being before their own," said Angela Harrolle, CEO and President of the 100 Club of Arizona. "We are honored to be the backup to our officers, firefighters and their families, through the ups and downs of a challenging career."

About The 100 Club of Arizona

Our mission is to provide financial assistance to families of first responders who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty and provide resources to enhance their safety and welfare. We have proudly served the public safety community since 1968. To learn more about the 100 Club, donate or get involved, visit: http://www.100club.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org, to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

