The 10th Annual Black Student Athlete Summit Powered By Playfly Sports

Returning for its second year of partnership, Invesco QQQ, the Official ETF and Financial Education Partner, will host a financial education conversation on the mainstage to equip student-athletes with financial knowledge and empower them to begin their financial journeys. Also back for a second year, Frank Ryan, Global Co-Chair of law firm DLA Piper, will join Dr. Leonard Moore, founder of the Black Student Athlete Summit, for a "Conversation with a CEO" segment. They will discuss the firm's LEAP (Legal Elite Athlete Pipeline) program, aimed at student athletes considering a career in the legal profession. New to the fold in 2025 will be Dr. Imamu Tomlinson, CEO of Vituity and author of the new book, Less Than One Percent. He will share his unique perspective on breaking barriers in life while fostering mental well-being and resilience. Dr. Tomlinson's philosophy highlights how athletes' fundamental qualities lead to success on and off the field.

This year's summit is expected to attract close to 1300 student athletes and professionals from the world of college sports students. Headlining this year's speaker lineup will be ESPN analyst Ryan Clark, sports reporter and fitness coach Jess Sims, and renowned sports performance coach and entrepreneur Jeremy Hills. These dynamic speakers will share insights on leadership, career development, financial literacy, and wellness, furthering BSAS's mission to equip student-athletes for success beyond their playing careers.

"We're proud to continue building a space where Black student-athletes are equipped with the tools, community, and mindset to thrive in and outside every arena," said Dr. Leonard N. Moore, founder of the Black Student-Athlete Summit. "We're especially grateful to this year's sponsors for their continued investment in our mission and in the next generation of leaders."

Since its inception in 2015, BSAS has emerged as the leading platform for personal and professional development for student-athletes. The 2025 summit will feature cutting-edge workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, along with the signature Pro Day, where student-athletes engage directly with former Black student-athletes who are now professionals across industries such as technology, entrepreneurship, law, finance, real estate, healthcare, marketing, and more. This year's attendees will hear from over 60 pros from around the country including Jeron Smith, CEO of HEIR, and Shea Dawson, Senior Director at Overtime.

"The Black Student Athlete Summit is a vital platform for empowering the next generation of Black leaders in sports and beyond," said Jeron Smith, Co-Founder of HEIR. "It provides the knowledge, mentorship, and network that these young athletes need to excel both on and off the field. Being a part of Pro Day for the past several years has been an honor—helping to bridge the gap between student-athletes and industry professionals, ensuring they have the tools to navigate their careers with confidence and purpose."

Join BSAS in celebrating a decade of excellence and innovation at the 10th Annual Black Student-Athlete Summit. Registration is open until May 9. For tickets, programming details, and more information, visit bsasummit.org.

About the Black Student-Athlete Summit

The Black Student-Athlete Summit is a four-day event that helps prepare student-athletes for life after sports. Founded in 2015 by Dr. Leonard N. Moore, a professor at the University of Texas, the Summit focuses on four key areas: academic excellence, mental health and wellness, professional development, and financial literacy and entrepreneurship. The event brings together more than 1,700 student-athletes, young professionals, and industry leaders. The 2025 Summit will be held in Chicago at the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place from May 21-24.

