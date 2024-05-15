The 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center on June 15th at Radford Studios New York Street

The Ed Asner Family Center presents the 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on June 15th at Radford Studios New York Street. With stars at every table, poker aficionados and fans alike are invited to participate in an in-person charity tournament featuring their favorite celebrities as opponents.
LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ed Asner Family Center in honor of their namesake, Ed Asner (the most decorated actor in the history of the Primetime Emmy® awards) presents the 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night on June 15th. With stars at every table, poker aficionados and fans alike are invited to participate in an in-person charity tournament featuring their favorite celebrities as opponents. Hosted by Mark Thompson, celebrity players have included Ben Affleck, Yancey Arias, Diedrich Bader, Daniel Baldwin, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Johnny Dowers, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Ron Funches, Mitch Gaylord, Rick Glassman, Gregory Harrison, David Isaacman, Phil Lamarr, Kristanna Loken, Steve Lukather, Tom Malloy, Maureen McCormick, Fred Melamed, Haley Joel Osment, Rodney Peete, Sue Ann Pien, Holly Robinson Peete, Mimi Rogers, Abbey Romeo, Daniel Ross, Michael Shannon, Jean Smart, William Stanford Davis, Mindy Sterling, Mark L. Walberg, Calum Worthy, and more.
"This event warms my heart every time we do it. My father's spirit is with us and you can't help but smile as you walk through and see everyone enjoying things that he loved, poker, food, drink, socializing, and all for a cause that was dear to him. We look forward to another star-studded event with food from Pink's Hot Dogs, Porto's, and Mauro's Cafe." said Matthew Asner, President/CEO of The Ed Asner Family Center.
Held at the Radford Studio Center on New York Street, a $275 donation secures your buy-in to play next to your favorite celebrity poker players. For non-poker players looking to interact with celebrities and enjoy a summer night under the stars, tickets are $175. Both tickets include food and drinks, with all proceeds going to the charity.
Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder of TEAFC, said, "I am thrilled to share the exciting updates from TEAFC: I am so proud to announce the successful completion of our fourth semester of The Academy, our full-day adult program. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals with neurodiversity, as we now proudly employ 30% of our staff who are neurodivergent themselves. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support we receive at events like our upcoming 12th Annual Celebrity Poker Tournament. This event serves as a vital fundraiser for our organization, providing the necessary resources to sustain our diverse range of programs. From mental health services for low-income families to camp scholarships and our groundbreaking relationship course, The Dating Spectrum, your continued support ensures that we can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve. We invite you to join us on June 15th!"
Ante up and join the tables on June 15, 2024, at 5:00pm PT!
12TH ANNUAL ED ASNER & FRIENDS CELEBRITY POKER NIGHT INFORMATION #pokerfored
DATE: June 15, 2024
TIME: 5pm – 10pm PT
OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/poker-for-ed/
TICKET LINK:
https://www.simpletix.com/e/12th-annual-ed-asner-friends-celebrity-pok-tickets-165729
WHERE: Radford Studio Center - New York Street, 4200 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, California 91604
Official Website: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/
FOR INFORMATION, SPONSORSHIP, AND DONATIONS: click here.
ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:
The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators, and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC.org.
