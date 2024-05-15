The 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Night Benefiting The Ed Asner Family Center on June 15th at Radford Studios New York Street

This event warms my heart every time we do it. My father's spirit is with us and you can't help but smile as you walk through and see everyone enjoying things that he loved, poker, food, drink, socializing, and all for a cause that was dear to him. Post this

Held at the Radford Studio Center on New York Street, a $275 donation secures your buy-in to play next to your favorite celebrity poker players. For non-poker players looking to interact with celebrities and enjoy a summer night under the stars, tickets are $175. Both tickets include food and drinks, with all proceeds going to the charity.

Navah Paskowitz-Asner, Co-Founder of TEAFC, said, "I am thrilled to share the exciting updates from TEAFC: I am so proud to announce the successful completion of our fourth semester of The Academy, our full-day adult program. This achievement marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower individuals with neurodiversity, as we now proudly employ 30% of our staff who are neurodivergent themselves. None of this would have been possible without the unwavering support we receive at events like our upcoming 12th Annual Celebrity Poker Tournament. This event serves as a vital fundraiser for our organization, providing the necessary resources to sustain our diverse range of programs. From mental health services for low-income families to camp scholarships and our groundbreaking relationship course, The Dating Spectrum, your continued support ensures that we can continue to make a positive impact in the lives of those we serve. We invite you to join us on June 15th!"

Ante up and join the tables on June 15, 2024, at 5:00pm PT!

12TH ANNUAL ED ASNER & FRIENDS CELEBRITY POKER NIGHT INFORMATION #pokerfored

DATE: June 15, 2024

TIME: 5pm – 10pm PT

OFFICIAL WEBPAGE: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/poker-for-ed/

TICKET LINK:

https://www.simpletix.com/e/12th-annual-ed-asner-friends-celebrity-pok-tickets-165729

WHERE: Radford Studio Center - New York Street, 4200 Radford Avenue, Los Angeles, California 91604

Official Website: https://edasnerfamilycenter.org/

FOR INFORMATION, SPONSORSHIP, AND DONATIONS: click here.

ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:

The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to elevating the lives of special needs individuals and their families. The Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner. Our mission is to be a Center of acceptance and enrichment for those seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Our support extends beyond the special needs individual to the entire family, through a wide variety of mental health services and groundbreaking interactive programs. The center proudly makes it policy to employ Autistic self-advocates as camp counselors, educators, and assistants. For a closer look at our programs and community, visit TEAFC.org.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edasnerfamilycenter

X: www.twitter.com/edasnercenter

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edasnerfamilycenter

