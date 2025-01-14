The 13th Annual Lake Nona Impact Forum Welcomes Visionaries Transforming Global Health and Wellness

"As we step into 2025, we are poised for significant advancements in health and science," said Gloria Caulfield, founder of the Lake Nona Impact Forum. "This year's program unites diverse perspectives, fostering conversations designed to inspire actions that extend well beyond our gathering." Post this

Over three inspiring days, more than 700 influential thought leaders—including former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretaries, visionary health futurists, healthcare CEOs, technology titans, pioneering scientists, passionate patient advocates and globally celebrated music artists—will convene to explore how challenges can inspire innovative solutions that redefine health and wellness.

"As we step into 2025, we are poised for significant advancements in health and science," said Gloria Caulfield, founder of the Lake Nona Impact Forum. "This year's program unites diverse perspectives, fostering conversations designed to inspire actions that extend well beyond our gathering."

The invitation-only forum is an annual event hosted in Lake Nona's Health & Life Sciences Cluster, a globally recognized innovation hub in Orlando, Fla. With cutting-edge research institutions, hospitals, and academic centers integrated with advanced technology, wellness amenities, and thoughtfully designed public spaces, Lake Nona serves as a model for the future of wellness-focused communities.

Throughout the years, the Lake Nona Impact Forum has attracted the brightest industry pioneers to lead thought-provoking conversations that profoundly affect our society:

José Andrés, Chef and Founder of World Central Kitchen, highlighted how the organization has served over 400 million meals since 2010, emphasizing cooks' crucial role in disaster relief. Five weeks later, seven of his team members were tragically killed in Gaza , underscoring the risks of humanitarian work.

, underscoring the risks of humanitarian work. Jeff Bezos , Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, joined NASA's Bill Nelson in a fireside chat, discussing his Blue Origin endeavors and the belief that "we must go to space to save Earth."

, Founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, joined NASA's in a fireside chat, discussing his Blue Origin endeavors and the belief that "we must go to space to save Earth." Dr. Canan Dagdeviren , Assistant Professor at MIT Media Lab, showcased her innovative wearable bra device with a conformable ultrasound patch designed to monitor breast tissue between mammograms and revolutionize early detection.

, Assistant Professor at MIT Media Lab, showcased her innovative wearable bra device with a conformable ultrasound patch designed to monitor breast tissue between mammograms and revolutionize early detection. Jack Hidary , CEO of SandboxAQ (an Alphabet spinoff), shared the company's vision of AI robots assisting older adults aging at home by monitoring vitals and tracking medications, as all baby boomers will be 65+ in less than five years.

, CEO of SandboxAQ (an Alphabet spinoff), shared the company's vision of AI robots assisting older adults aging at home by monitoring vitals and tracking medications, as all baby boomers will be 65+ in less than five years. Gayle King , CBS Mornings co-host, moderated a panel on "Marrying Spirituality and Science," exploring how faith impacts health outcomes and the role of faith leaders in healthcare challenges.

, CBS Mornings co-host, moderated a panel on "Marrying Spirituality and Science," exploring how faith impacts health outcomes and the role of faith leaders in healthcare challenges. Peter Lee , PhD, President of Microsoft Research, let #LNIF24 attendees know that the AI tool he demoed at #LNIF23 was actually OpenAI's #ChatGPT4.

, PhD, President of Microsoft Research, let #LNIF24 attendees know that the AI tool he demoed at #LNIF23 was actually OpenAI's #ChatGPT4. Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice , President and CEO of Morehouse School of Medicine , provided insights on advancing health equity, emphasizing the importance of innovative strategies to address systemic disparities in healthcare.

, President and CEO of , provided insights on advancing health equity, emphasizing the importance of innovative strategies to address systemic disparities in healthcare. Russell Wilson , Super Bowl champion and Ciara, Grammy-winning artist, shared their passion for founding the Why Not You Foundation, which empowers youth and combats poverty through education.

This year's forum will feature dynamic themes, keynotes and panels on topics ranging from:

The Longevity Revolution. Entrepreneurs, futurists and therapeutic experts will explore strategies for extending health spans and redefining what it means to age well. Discussions will uncover the economic, societal and psychological implications of extended lifespans.

The Miracle Molecule: Unlocking GLP-1s' Potential. From weight loss to improved heart and kidney health, GLP-1 therapies are rewriting the rules of medicine. Sessions will tackle their wide-reaching impacts, from addiction treatment to reshaping industries like food and wellness.

Advancing Equity: Transforming Women's Health. Addressing historic inequities, this track highlights groundbreaking research, innovations and new tools designed to close gender gaps in medicine.

Mental Health Solutions for All. With insights from the largest global surveys and grassroots initiatives, these sessions focus on improving access and advancing mental healthcare worldwide.

Resilience and Advocacy. Survivors of cancer and life-threatening illnesses share personal stories that inspire societal change. These sessions examine how advocacy turns adversity into transformative movements.

Learn more about the Lake Nona Impact Forum here.

About Lake Nona Institute:

Lake Nona Institute is a non-profit, community-focused organization dedicated to inspiring healthy, sustainable communities of the future. Focusing on programs based on health and wellbeing, education, and sustainability, the Institute activates and measures the impact of these programs to determine how they can become models to benefit communities across the globe. For more information, visit lakenonainstitute.org.

About Lake Nona:

Planned and developed by Tavistock Development Company, Lake Nona is one of the fastest growing and most innovative communities in America. Located in Orlando, Florida, the 17-square-mile community has established a new standard of living for its residents with groundbreaking initiatives around technology, mobility, and wellbeing. Lake Nona is located contiguous to Orlando International Airport in the most visited destination in the U.S. The smart and connected community's advanced infrastructure and commitment to collaboration has drawn visionary companies and entrepreneurs from across the globe to join its living lab environment accelerating economic growth and opportunity across health and life sciences, education, hospitality, and sports and performance. Lake Nona's attractive business ecosystem is enhanced by a thriving cultural landscape defined by iconic architecture and engaging public art installations, miles of trails and walkable green spaces, weekly signature events, shopping, dining and entertainment options set amongst Central Florida's beautiful natural landscape and year-round sunshine.

For more information, visit http://www.lakenona.com.

Media Contact

Media, Lake Nona Impact Forum, 407-313-8233, [email protected], https://lakenonaimpactforum.org/

SOURCE Lake Nona Impact Forum