The 13th "OC JAPAN FAIR" is bringing Japan to SoCal October 27th to 29th, 2023

Enjoy shopping, food, and learning about Japanese culture at one of the largest Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California! Announcing the 13th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 220 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Costa Mesa, CA: Announcing the 13th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 220 booths and an estimated 45,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.

Must see sights of the fair: