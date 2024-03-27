The 14th "OC JAPAN FAIR" is bringing Japan to SoCal April 19th to 21st, 2024

Experience the best of Japan in SoCal! Indulge in Japanese cuisine, entertainment, and shopping at the 14th OC JAPAN FAIR, featuring the sensational Yuriyan Retriever from 'America's Got Talent'. Don't miss out on this cultural extravaganza, April 19th to 21st, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA! Post this

Featuring many talented performers, including Yuriyan Retriever, who delighted audiences on "America's Got Talent".

Costa Mesa, CA: Announcing the 14th Annual "OC JAPAN FAIR" to be held at the OC Fair & Event Center. We are committed to bringing the best of food, culture, and art from Japan! The OC Japan Fair is one of the largest and most authentic Japanese cultural festivals in Southern California, with 160 booths and an estimated 35,000 visitors. We offer many opportunities to experience and learn about Japanese entertainment, tradition, culture, pop culture, and food.

Must see sights of the fair:

Tuna Cutting Show

World class sushi! On 4/20 (Sat.), 4/21 (Sun.) the main stage will host an exciting Tuna Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese Tuna Company. Traditional Japanese street foods such as Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Yakisoba, Yakitori, Shaved ice, Ramen, Pork cutlet sandwiches, Taiyaki and many more will be available on site!

Stage Performances

The main event this year will be a series of performances on the main stage. The festival is packed with high-profile performers!

Yuriyan Retriever 4/19 (Fri.) 4/20 (Sat.)

Yuri Yoshida, known as Yuriyan Retriever, Captivates Audiences with Unforgettable Performance on "America's Got Talent" Dressed in a bold swimsuit adorned with the stars and stripes and sporting a buzz-cut wig, she delivered a quirky dance routine primarily focused on wrist movements. While her performance unfortunately did not progress to the next stage, Yuriyan's charm shone through as she engaged the judges in fluent English, eliciting laughter and energizing the audience.

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Def Tech 4/19 (Fri.)

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Minmi 4/20 (Sat.)

Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X

Cosplay

Come be transported to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara with the festival's very own pop-up! Not to mention a huge number of high quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won't want to miss the coolest costumes of all at the live Cosplay Show on 4/20 (Sat) at 4:40PM. Check this post for more details about the Cosplay Contest.

Oiran Dochu

On 4/20 (Sat.) and 4/21 (Sun.), The Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will walk from the main stage to Nakamise Street. Oiran Dochu is a reenactment of processions done by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo Period, to advertise the houses they worked in. The reenactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.

Asakusa, Nakamise Street Japanese Traditional Area and performances

The entire indoor area will be turned into Nakamise-dori Avenue for visitors to enjoy Japanese traditions. Featuring Japanese cultural exhibits, booths, and performances, including: Shodo [calligraphy], Kado [Japanese flower arranging], Sado [Japanese tea ceremony], a Taiko drum performance [Japanese drum], and Bon Odori [traditional dance].

Enjoy live performances by famous Japanese artists! Traditional Japanese entertainment acts at the OC Japan fair include a Japanese Koto performance, and "Nihon Buyoh" (Traditional Japanese Dance).

This year's annual event will also feature popular Japanese food vendors and sake tasting. Many more booths of anime goods will be exhibited than in previous years! You are sure to find merchandise from your favorite anime.

When/Where:

Date: April 19(Fri), 20(Sat), 21(Sun)

Time: 4/19 5:00pm~11:00pm, 4/20 12:00pm~10:00pm 4/21 11:00am~7:00pm

Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)

Admission: $10 general admission (free for children under 6 and over 65)

Parking fee: $12

Official: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Media Contact

Ikuko Shimizu, Adentope.Inc. / DBA : Japan Product Promotion, 1 (310)596-8045, [email protected], https://www.jpp-usa.com/

SOURCE OC JAPAN FAIR