The 16th "OC JAPAN FAIR" **PLUS** Music Festival "Freedom LA" Coming to Southern California from April 4-6, 2025!

Experience the best of Japan in SoCal! OC Japan Fair & Freedom LA Music Festival unite for an unforgettable celebration of food, culture, and J-POP, April 4-6, 2025! Post this

Must see sights at OC Japan Fair:

● Cosplay

Come be transported to the famous maid cafés of Akihabara at the festival's very own pop-up! Not to mention a huge number of high quality anime and cosplay booths, with all the figurines and anime goods you can imagine. And you won't want to miss the coolest costumes of all at the live Cosplay Show on 4/5 (Sat). Check this post for more details about the Cosplay Contest.

● Oiran Dochu

On 4/5 (Sat.) and 4/6 (Sun.), The Alluring Oiran Dochu (Procession of Courtesans) will walk from the main stage to Nakamise Street. Oiran Dochu is a reenactment of processions once held by the oiran, the courtesans of Yoshiwara in the Edo Period, to advertise the houses where they worked. The reenactment involves men and women dressed up in Edo period costumes.

● Asakusa, Nakamise Street Japanese Traditional Area and performances

The entire indoor area will be turned into Nakamise-dori Avenue for visitors to enjoy Japanese traditions. Featuring Japanese cultural exhibits, booths, and performances, including: Shodo [calligraphy], Kado [Japanese flower arranging], Sado [Japanese tea ceremony], a Taiko drum performance [Japanese drum], and Bon Odori [traditional dance].

● Tuna Cutting Show

World class sushi! On 4/5 (Sat.) & 4/6 (Sun.) the main stage will host an exciting Tuna Cutting Show performed by a chef from a famous Japanese Tuna Company. Traditional Japanese street foods such as Okonomiyaki, Takoyaki, Yakisoba, Yakitori, Shaved ice, Ramen, Pork cutlet sandwiches, Taiyaki and much more will be available on site!

Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival:

Freedom Festival is more than just a music festival—it's a space to connect, reflect on freedom, and embrace the power of music. This year, Freedom LA brings that spirit to Los Angeles, uniting incredible artists who share this vision. Through their performances, we invite you to experience Japanese music, culture, and the true meaning of freedom.

○ MINMI : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 336K Followers in total

○ GADORO : Website | Instagram | YouTube 227K Followers in total

○ GENKI IWAHASHI : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 1.43M Followers in total

○ Piao : Instagram 12K Followers

○ PERO PERO CANDY : Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X 549K Followers in total

○ Cyber Marionette feat. Fortnite : Instagram

And many more!

***The Freedom LA GOLD TICKET is $150, and includes access to the GOLD AREA, as well as food and drink vouchers.

When/Where

Date: April 4(Fri), 5(Sat), 6(Sun)

Time: 4/4 4:00pm~10:00pm, 4/5 12:00pm~10:00pm, 4/6 11:00am~7:00pm

Venue: OC Fair & Event Center (88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, California 92626)

Admission For OC Japan Fair:

● $15 general admission for tickets purchased in advance online

● $18 general admission from April 4th

● Free entry for children under 6 and seniors 65+

**One ticket grants access to both OC Japan Fair and Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival.

Admission For Freedom LA:

● $15 general admission for tickets purchased in advance online

● $18 general admission from April 4th

● Free entry for children under 6 and seniors 65+

● GOLD Ticket – $150 (One-day pass)

Includes:

○ Entrance Fee

○ 1 Drink Ticket

○ 1 Food Ticket

○ Access to exclusive seating area with a great stage view

**One ticket grants access to both OC Japan Fair and Freedom LA Japanese Music Festival.

Parking fee: $12

OC JAPAN FAIR Official: Website | Facebook | Instagram | X | YouTube

Freedom LA : Website | Instagram | Facebook

For media inquiries regarding the OC Japan Fair, please contact:

Ikuko Shimizu

STORIES INTERNATIONAL,INC [email protected]

1(310)596-8045

Media Contact

Ikuko Shimizu, Adentope.Inc. / DBA : Japan Product Promotion, 1 617-875-9602, [email protected], https://www.jpp-usa.com/

SOURCE Adentope.Inc. / DBA : Japan Product Promotion