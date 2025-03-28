The 17 Masterclasses Everyone Will Be Talking About at Vinitaly 2025

As Vinitaly International Academy (VIA) celebrates its 10th anniversary as a leading authority in Italian wine education, it proudly presents 17 "must-see" Masterclasses at Vinitaly 2025. Each session offers a unique window into the richness, diversity, and storytelling power of Italy's captivating wine landscape.

VERONA, Italy, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navigating Vinitaly can be overwhelming—even for seasoned attendees—with countless events happening simultaneously across every corner of the fairgrounds. Amid the hustle and bustle, one thing wine professionals have come to truly value is the quality and depth of the Masterclasses offered during the fair. These sessions have become essential moments of discovery, learning, and connection.

These essential moments of discovery, learning and connection kick off on Sunday 6 April with six Masterclasses focused on storytelling, the 2015 vintage celebrating VIA's 10th anniversary, and terroir driven wines. On Monday 7 April, another six Masterclasses take in-depth looks at iconic Barolo producers, refreshing reds, a new venture in Sicily, and the "NOLO" debate. Finally, Tuesday 8 April focuses on more stories and new trends in Italian wine with another five fascinating Masterclasses to cap off the opportunity to leave Vinitaly with valuable and lasting takeaways.

Sunday 6 April: Six "Can't Miss" Masterclasses

Professor Attilio Scienza and Andrea Lonardi MW present an "Advanced VIA Seminar: Telling the story of wine through metaphor (anguish, borders, journey)." From ancient Greek sagas to cutting-edge science, Professor Attilio Scienza takes us on an epic quest of discovery to teach us how to tell the true story of a wine. Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW and Paolo Panerai present "10 Years Later: A Super Tuscan Retrospective of the 2015 Vintage", organized by the Comitato Historical Super Tuscans. VIA's own Marc Millon IWA and host of Food, Wine and Travel on Italian Wine Podcast presents "Vino & Storia: A Journey Through Italy's Past in Six Wines." A sensory exploration of Italy's past: the influence of Greek settlers, medieval monastic traditions, the literary legacy of Dante, the unification of Italy , and the intrigue of crime and resistance. Andrea Lonardi MW and Jessica Dupuy DipWSET present " California to California ." While California, USA, was named by Spanish explorers over 400 years ago, there is another California at the northern tip of Bolgheri in Tuscany . This shared name offers a symbolic link between two iconic coastal wine regions. Michaela Morris DipWSET, IWE and Federico Latteri present "10 Years of VIA, 10 Etna Wines: A Decade of Discovery in a Glass!" an exciting and nostalgic journey through 10 Etna wines from the 2015 vintage, a symbolic tribute to VIA's decade-long journey. Isabelle Legeron MW presents "Want to make great wine? Plant a forest!" How quality, terroir-driven wine demands vibrantly alive soils and a biodiverse environment, featuring speakers Arianna Occhipinti and Hoss Hauksson.

Monday 7 April: Six In-Depth Masterclasses from Barolo to Sicily and Beyond

Michaela Morris DipWSET, IWE and Stevie Kim moderate "Iconic Women in Italian Wine: The Barolo Edition," hosting Chiara Boschis, Silvia Altare , Cristina Oddero, Barbara Sandrone , Enrica Scavino and Elisa Fantino as they present their 2015 vintage. Jeff Porter IWA presents "Refreshing Reds: Exploring Italy's Vibrant, Chill-Worthy Wines." Pietro Russo MW, Andrea Lonardi MW and Gabriele Gorelli MW present "Salt West: Envisioning the Next Sicilian Destination," a template to revitalize the Stagnone, a land with an ancient winemaking history and yet-to-be-explored wine potential, ready to be showcased globally thanks to a new generation of producers. Professor Attilio Scienza and Laura Loreti present "NOLO: Opportunity or Illusion?" An evocative and thought-provoking journey through the history of wine and public health, evolving consumer habits, and future expectations. Cristina Ziliani and Susannah Gold IWA present "Berlucchi Franciacorta: The Italian Sparkling Nature." The history of the winery that introduced the traditional method to Franciacorta in 1961 and shaped the future of a whole territory. Federico Latteri presents "Game of Troia: Conquering Apulia's Noble Red ." Discover the region's most fascinating secret weapon: Nero di Troia . At the foot of the majestic Castel del Monte , a UNESCO World Heritage site, lies an extraordinary red wine.

Tuesday 8 April: Five "Need to Know" Stories

Federico Latteri of Cronache di Gusto presents "Pantelleria, A New Story." A territory of heroic viticulture, the kingdom of Moscato of Alexandria , better known as Zibibbo. Exploring 6 expressions through six emblematic wineries. David Way presents "Piemonte's White Wines, An Accelerating Trend," the story behind the increased plantings of white varieties, with a particular focus on native grapes. Alojz Felix Jermann moderates "Wine Trends for 2025," with a panel of producers including Martin Foradori Hofstätter, Nicola Biasi , Annalisa Zorzettig and Enrica Cotarella. Matteo Lunelli and Cyril Brun present "Ferrari Riserva Lunelli: From Genesis to Beauty." A journey through time, vintage after vintage, exploring Ferrari Riserva Lunelli—an iconic mountain sparkling wine from the Trentodoc appellation. Federico Latteri presents " Calabria, Italy's Best Kept Wine Secret." Calabria's wines are a hidden treasure waiting to be discovered; tasting 12 wines from 10 different grape varieties.

2015 Celebrates 10 Years of Excellence

In its 10th year, Vinitaly International Academy has established itself as a gold standard of Italian wine education worldwide. With over 1500 members globally, including 430 Italian Wine Ambassadors and 18 Italian Wine Experts, the VIA certification is recognized internationally as a mark of authority and excellence in the Italian wine industry. It is with this prestigious standing in the world of wine education that VIA is pleased to offer its recommendations for the 17 Vinitaly 2025 Masterclasses you can't afford to miss!

