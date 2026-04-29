The 1776 United Coalition Announces the Protect Our Children Award

Those who receive this award will stand the test of time. When future generations look back at this moment in American history - the recipients of the Protect Our Children Award will be remembered as true heroes who put the safety of children above all else. Post this

As America marks its 250th year as a sovereign nation, there is no more important time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting that sovereignty and safeguarding the next generation of Americans. As our nation works to recover from the devastation left behind, the leaders who fought back - who refused to stay silent and put children above politics - deserve the highest recognition.

With the midterms on the horizon, voters are watching closely. Nothing moves the needle like the safety of our families and the security of our southern border. They want to know who stood up - and who stood down.

The Protect Our Children Award represents the gold standard of that recognition. Each presentation is accompanied by a charitable donation in the recipient's honor to Safe House Project, a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) that has served over 2,700 trafficking survivors, trained more than 400,000 people to identify and report trafficking, and created 624 emergency safe house spaces across the United States.

Those who receive this award will stand the test of time. When future generations look back at this moment in American history - at the crisis that unfolded, and the leaders who refused to look away - the recipients of the Protect Our Children Award will be remembered for exactly what they are: true heroes who put the safety of children above all else. That is a legacy worth fighting for.

Further details regarding upcoming award presentations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Media Contact

Ben White, 1776 United Coalition, 1 (202) 873-9990, [email protected], 1776unitedcoalition.org

SOURCE 1776 United Coalition