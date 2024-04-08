The 17th Annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show scheduled for April 19 & 20 in Duncan, OK.

Duncan, OK – April 19 & 20, The 17th Annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show, sponsored by Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, is set to bring excitement to Main Street Duncan.

DUNCAN, Okla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Duncan, OK – April 19 & 20, The 17th Annual Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car & Motorcycle Show, sponsored by Model 1 Commercial Vehicles, is set to bring excitement to Main Street Duncan. The festivities kick off with a car cruise starting at 5 PM. Registration will be held at the NE corner of 12th & Main. Registration fees are $15 for the first vehicle and $10 for each additional. Participants can receive a $5 discount on their first car registration by visiting the Main Street Duncan Facebook page, liking, and commenting on their favorite vehicle's make, model, and year before the end of the day on April 18th. Tailgate parties are welcome, so bring the whole family and join in on the action as cars, trucks, and motorcycles of all makes, models and years cruise the historic downtown until 9:30 PM. Sponsored by P&K Equipment, the burnout contest will take place at 7 PM on Friday evening. The crowd will decide the winner of a $250 cash prize.

On Saturday, registration for the car and motorcycle show will be open 8 AM to 10:30AM at the NE corner of 12th & Main. Pre-registration is recommended and can be completed online at mainstreetduncan.net. The first 50 pre-registrants will receive a commemorative dash plaque. Judging will begin at 11:00 AM, with the awards scheduled to begin at 4:00 PM at the NW corner of 9th St. and Main. Every year, the car show has a Best in Show prize of $500 in addition to the first and second place trophies for 15 categories. This year, there will be 7 special awards, including 2 new awards: the Model 1 Pick and the Best Family Duo (for households entering multiple vehicles). In the motorcycle division, 5 categories will receive first place trophies and a $300 prize will be awarded for the Best in Show.

In addition to the car and motorcycle show, there will be plenty of additional entertainment and activities for attendees to enjoy. The Kid's Zone, sponsored by DAEDF, will offer various activities for children, including Duncan Fire, face painting, tractors, trucks, and more. Attendees can dance to the sounds of The Hi-Fi Hillbilles with a free concert, sponsored by the Chisholm Trail Casino, starting at 1:00 PM. The vibrant atmosphere will include Main Street merchants, retails vendors, beverage vendors and food trucks.

The Cruisin' the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle t-shirts sell quickly so order in advance. For more information on the car show, contact Main Street Duncan at 580-252-8696. Please send all email inquiries to [email protected]. Vendor registration for the event can be found at http://www.mainstreetduncan.net ; vendor registration will cease on Wed. April 17th at 12Noon.

Main Street Duncan is a 501(c)3 charity and all donations are fully tax-deductible to the extent of federal and state tax laws; the program has been affiliated with the Oklahoma Main Street Center and nationally accredited through Main Street America.

