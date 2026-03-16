The 1897 Female Corporate President: How Lena Swift Shattered The Corporate Glass Ceiling Decades Before Women's Suffrage

During 2026 Women's History Month, we are proud to honor the legacy of Lena Swift, who served as S.S.S. President in 1897. Her leadership helped lay the foundation for the women who lead there today. Post this

Launched in 1867, the S.S.S. Company (originally Swift's Specific) played a pivotal role in Georgia's business and manufacturing history. By the late nineteenth century, the firm had grown into a nationally distributed patent-medicine brand, competing in a crowded marketplace of widely advertised tonics and remedies. This year, the company celebrates 200 years since its original tonic formula was acquired and written down. This legacy predates the company's incorporation by four decades and solidifies its position as one of the nation's oldest privately held consumer wellness companies.

Heading that growth in 1897 was Lena B. Swift, a woman whose leadership has, until now, largely remained an untold story of Atlanta business history. Swift was one of the earliest women leading a national consumer brand in the United States. She was the wife of Charles Thomas Swift, who partnered with Colonel H.J. Lamar and J.W. Rankin to incorporate the S.S.S. Company on June 15, 1879, formalizing a partnership that would last over a century.

Swift's tenure as president predates women's suffrage by more than two decades, placing her among a vanishingly small group of documented female executives in American corporate history at the turn of the century. In the post-Reconstruction South, women's roles in commerce were even more narrowly defined. Her leadership of a nationally recognized and respected company stands as a rare and significant achievement.

This tradition of female leadership continued with Fannie Lamar Gately, who served as Acting President in 1919. A trusted secret keeper of the brand, Gately was one of only five individuals entrusted with the company's proprietary formula, successfully navigating the firm through the complexities of the Prohibition era.

S.S.S. Company History

The company had its roots in Perry, Georgia. In 1873, the company moved to Atlanta (14 Ivy Street), eventually settling at its landmark location at the corner of Hunter and Butler Streets (now MLK Jr. Drive and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive) in 1882. Today, corporate and production facilities on University Ave in Atlanta are home to almost 20 employees.

The story of the flagship product, S.S.S. Tonic, today a leading liquid iron and vitamin supplement, is another link to Georgia history. The formula originated with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, who entrusted it to Capt. H.L. Dennard, as a gift in 1826. The rights to the botanical remedy were later purchased from the Dennard family, marking the start of the brand's 200-year commercial legacy.

Other wellness products followed, including Mother's Friend, skincare for pregnancy and sensitive skin, Tetterine, an antifungal treatment, and Curasore for cold sores and fever blisters. Today, S.S.S. Company products have entered the digital commerce era, with Mother's Friend recognized as a highly ranked Amazon Choice product.

The S.S.S. Company's products were particularly well known in households across America, where the brand earned deep trust through generations of consistent quality and care. The brand's heritage reflects not only a commitment to wellness but a broader story of American family life.

Jessica Bryson, S.S.S. Company Vice President of Finance, proudly continues the legacy of talent and hard work, bringing success, regardless of gender.

"Women have always carried communities on their backs. Now we're sitting at the tables where decisions are made. Our voices matter. Our leadership matters. During 2026 Women's History Month, we are proud to honor the legacy of Lena Swift, who served as S.S.S. President in 1897. Her leadership helped lay the foundation for the women who lead there today," explained Bryson.

During 2026 Women's History Month, the company is proud to bring Swift's story forward and to honor the women, like Bryson, whose leadership continues to shape the brand, connecting its history to the generations of families who have trusted S.S.S. Company's products.

About the S.S.S. Company

Since 1867, the S.S.S. Company has been a trusted name in American wellness. Its product line includes S.S.S. Tonic, an iron and vitamin supplement featuring a botanical formula first purchased in 1826 and commercially launched in 1867. The company has expanded its product line to serve a range of wellness needs, including Mother's Friend, a skincare lotion for pregnancy and sensitive skin; Tetterine, an antifungal treatment; Dri-Ear, ear drops that help dry water-clogged ears; and Curasore, an ointment that relieves pain from cold sores and fever blisters.

Legacy products like S.S.S. Tonic and Mother's Friend (Cream and Liquid) continue to serve families today. They are available for purchase directly on the official S.S.S. Company website and on Amazon and eBay. For two centuries, we have remained committed to providing accessible wellness solutions to households nationwide.

Note: Download release photos here.

Media Contact

Toby Bloomberg, S.S.S. Company, 1 800-237-3843, [email protected], https://ssscompany.com

SOURCE S.S.S. Company