The 19th Annual Jazz Age Lawn Party Elevates Governors Island

Celebrating the "RETURN OF THE TWENTIES," the festival will be held June 8th & 9th, and August 10th & 11th, 2024

NEW YORK, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York City's premier annual Jazz Age Lawn Party returns this summer and announces today that ticket are live at https://jazzagelawnparty.com and available exclusively through Fever, the leading global live- entertainment discovery platform. Celebrating its 19th year, the Jazz Age Lawn Party has awoken the vibrations of a timeless zeitgeist. Originating as a small gathering of friends longing for the simpler charms of a bygone era, the event has evolved into an international destination, the world's most beloved and longest running event of its kind. The vibrant optimism and inventiveness of Jazz Age culture and its living legacy continue to resonate with generation after generation.

Governors Island becomes the backdrop for this cultural phenomenon. This trip through time begins with a breezy ride aboard a ferry boat with breathtaking views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty en route to NYC's hidden gem, Governors Island. Once ashore, a sprawling green awaits, nestled under a canopy of century-old trees, caressed by fresh sea air, surrounded by historic architecture—a dream where the clock stops, nestled right in the heart of New York Harbor.

Taste France Magazine offers VIP picnic baskets and a pop-up French market, featuring Centre-Loire wines, Citadelle gin, Lactalis cheeses, and many more gastronomic delights. A selection of refreshing, ice cold cocktails will be provided by Brooklyn's very own Social Hour - a line of canned craft cocktails founded by bartending veterans Julie Reiner and Tom Macy. Sip on the delightfully fizzy G&T made with New York Distilling Company's Dorothy Parker Gin, or the Pacific Spritz made with a combination of house made Italian aperitivo and Rosé wine; for whiskey lovers the fiery Whiskey Mule made with New York Distilling Company's Ragtime Rye will be sure to please.

Widely anticipated by flappers, sporting gents and tiny tots alike, the event has been revered year after year by a wide array of families, locals, and tourists.

As always, a delightful array of offerings abounds throughout the day, some of which are listed below.

To purchase tickets, please visit http://jazzagelawnparty.com/

PERFORMANCES, ACTIVITIES, & OFFERINGS

TWO STAGES featuring the finest Jazz Age entertainment in the world all day, including:

MICHAEL ARENELLA AND HIS DREAMLAND ORCHESTRA - The world's premier Jazz Age dance orchestra, specializing in the Hot-Jazz of the 1920s. Conductor, composer, musician and crooner Michael Arenella presents a personally transcribed, one-of-a-kind songbook for your listening and dancing pleasure!

RODDY CARAVELLA AND THE CANARSIE WOBBLERS – this fun-loving dance troupe conjures the rebellious and exuberant spirit of Roaring '20s youth

CHARLIE ROMAN CASTELUZZO – specializing in hot jazz guitar from the 1930s, featuring his rare collection of popular music from the golden years of jazz.

QUEEN ESTHER – Jazz vocal royalty!

PETER MINTUN – world's greatest piano man!

TWO EXPANSIVE, JUMBO-SIZED WOODEN DANCE FLOORS set up right on the lawn!

DANCE LESSONS teach you the hottest dance steps of the time.

CHARLESTON and PEABODY DANCE CONTESTS (Saturdays are Charleston, Sundays are Peabody)

See who's the Bee's Knees in this lighthearted dance-off.

BATHING BEAUTIES AND BEAUS PROMENADE Sundays, June 11th and August 13th – pull that itchy wool number out of the mothballs and parade it for all to admire. (For entry email: [email protected]

PAPER MOON PHOTO BOOTHS – we will print your portraits ON-THE-SPOT!

1920s MOTOR CAR EXHIBITION get up close and personal with flivvers and Tin Lizzies.

KIDLAND carnival games and prizes for junior gents and Flapperettes

VINTAGE CLOTHING VENDORS AND ARTISANS – a veritable village of timeless treasures and inspired creations to take home

DREAMLAND GENERAL STORE – for your comfort and convenience offers picnic blankets, parasols, hand fans, assorted sundries & more

GOURMET FOOD TRUCK MARKET featuring New York's fanciest picnicking fare and gourmet food trucks along with sweet treats, ice cream and old-time snacks. Plenty of old fashioned lemonade, soda, juices, water, and iced tea to whet your whistle

CHILDREN'S PARADE – Sundays, June 11th and August 13th, 3pm at the MAIN STAGE.

Open to all adult-supervised children 12 and younger.

Vintage-inspired kiddie-couture encouraged!

PETANQUE, the French form of Bocce Ball, hosted by Taste France Magazine.

CROQUET, free and open to all! Located between the Josh Cellars activation and Vintage Car Show.

THE HIGH COURT OF PIE CONTEST – Sundays, June 11th and August 13th.

Categories and celebrity judges to be announced!

Contestants must pre-register for contest and specify category (to be announced) at [email protected]

