The 1st Divine Nine Stroll Line Takes Center Stage at the HBCU New York Classic!

"We are thrilled to host the HBCUNY Classic once again at MetLife Stadium," said Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the producers of the Classic." Post this

Divine Nine Members! Be Part of History

During the HBCU NY Classic, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc., will participate in the World's Largest Black Greek Stroll Line – a historic event in two ways:

First-Ever in an NFL Stadium: Witness the electrifying energy of the Divine Nine stroll unfold within the iconic MetLife Stadium.

The Divine Nine Unity Stroll will symbolize that the D9 stands in unity to Get Out The Vote. This event kicks off one of the most powerful and impactful voter mobilization campaigns of this historic election season. #d9strongertogether

Show Your D9 Pride and Support Education:

Not only will this event be historic, but the Divine 9 organization with the largest number of strollers will be awarded a $10,000 donation to its Educational Foundation.

Don't Miss Out!

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase the Divine Nine spirit, celebrate HBCUs, and see Sean Paul perform on a national platform.

Here's what makes the HBCU New York Classic even more special:

A Five-Day Festivity: The HBCU New York Classic spans a five-day festivity that showcases the culture and community activities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), culminating in a football game between two HBCU teams at MetLife Stadium. This yearly event pits teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) against those from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is organized by Sports Eleven05. The Classic is televised live on CNBC.





Get Out the Vote Campaign: In this election season, the NY HBCU Classic will also serve as a platform to engage the 35,000 fans and tailgaters in one of the largest Get Out The Vote events.

The pre-game will feature the "Divine 9 Classic Stroll Line". A show of unity and symbolic of "Strolling to the Polls" this will be the very first of its kind to occur in an NFL Stadium. Also, the HBCU community, members of the D9 and other community-based organizations will be on-site for voter registration, to encourage voter mobilization, and solicit election volunteers.

HBCU Classic Events:

For a full listing of events, visit: https://hbcunyclassic.com/events/

Highlights include:

Post Game Entertainment: Sean Paul

DJ: Ms. Chu

HBCU Reception: The HBCU After Party: begins immediately following the game. 2024 HBCU Cocktail Reception Featuring Music by "The Legendary Chris Washington" Beginning at 7:00, the festivities will be held at the Meadowlands Hilton. Two Meadowlands Plaza, East Rutherford, NJ 07073 Tickets are $125.00 and can be purchased via this link https://bit.ly/2024D9Stroll

Quote:

"MetLife Stadium is honored to host the third annual HBCU New York Classic," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "HBCU New York Classic is an outstanding event and we look forward to welcoming Morehouse College, Howard University and thousands of HBCU alumni and fans to our stadium this September."

"We are thrilled to host the HBCUNY Classic once again at MetLife Stadium," said Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the producers of the Classic. "This game not only celebrates the rich athletic traditions of Morehouse and Howard University but also underscores the importance of HBCUs in higher education. It's an opportunity for alumni, students, and fans to come together in the spirit of camaraderie and competition."

Visit www.hbcunyclassic.com for more information and secure your tickets for the HBCU New York Classic!

Join us on September 14th and be a part of this unforgettable event!

About The HBCU New York Classic

The HBCU New York Classic spans a five-day festivity that showcases the culture and community activities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), culminating in a football game between two HBCU teams at MetLife Stadium. This yearly event pits teams from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) against those from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and is organized by Sports Eleven05. The classic is televised live on CNBC. For further details and to stay updated on ticket information, please visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.

About MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium, located in East Rutherford, NJ, is the home of the New York Jets and New York Football Giants. It is one of the largest stadiums in the NFL with a capacity of 82,500. MetLife Stadium hosts the world's biggest events on the world's biggest stage and will serve as host stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final. MetLife Stadium has hosted over 550 major events and 3,000 special events. Event highlights include the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl XLVIII, WrestleMania 29 and 35, the Copa America Centenario Final, the 2021 Army-Navy Game, and many concerts, college football games, and international soccer matches.

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Michelle Mitchell, Divine Nine Stroll Line, 1 516-387-2227, [email protected], divinenineunity.com

Twitter

SOURCE Divine Nine Stroll Line