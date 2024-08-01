The 20 Expands MSP Growth Platform with Acquisition of Collabrance

"This marks a key step in The 20's acquisition strategy. We cast our net a little wider to find a like-minded master MSP that will augment our growth platform, drive continuous improvement, and uphold our sky-high standards for excellence in service delivery," shared Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. Post this

The acquisition of Collabrance represents the expansion of The 20's acquisition strategy. "In this case, we cast our net a little wider to find a like-minded master MSP that will augment our growth platform, drive continuous improvement, and uphold our sky-high standards for excellence in service delivery," shared Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and CEO.

Founded fifteen years ago by GreatAmerica Financial Services® as a path forward for existing customers in the office equipment industry, Collabrance has grown year over year, recently winning the #18 position of the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501: Top Managed Service Providers list.

Moving forward, Collabrance will retain its own brand, underscoring the company's strong market presence and strategic value. Moreover, The 20 has retained all Collabrance employees, upholding the company's historical commitment to minimal attrition. The 44 Collabrance team members joining The 20 bring a wealth of valuable expertise to the table, including intimate knowledge of the equipment dealer channel, network engineering capabilities, and expertise in industry tools including ConnectWise, Datto and N-able.

Collabrance leadership is confident that the transition will be seamless, and expect total continuity in services. Moreover, joining The 20 promises new opportunities for growth and advancement, both for individual employees and the company as a whole.

"We're excited to see Collabrance take the successful model they've built and elevate it under the direction of The 20," said Martin Golobic, CEO of GreatAmerica, Collabrance's parent company. "We created Collabrance to provide another business opportunity for many of our existing GreatAmerica customers and have been so proud of what they've accomplished. The synergies between our and The 20's business tenets were obvious when we first met. This acquisition allows our Collabrance team to do what they do best – service customers – and allows them to do it with the same integrity and care that they have for the past fifteen years," added Golobic.

The 20's leadership is also feeling energized and optimistic about the deal, and look forward to close collaboration with their new team members. "We've been fans of Collabrance and their team for some time, and there's a lot of mutual respect surrounding this deal – and a lot of excitement about the future," said Conkle. "People, process, and culture are what drive success in this industry, and Collabrance has all three. This is a win for us, a win for Collabrance, and above all, a win for our collective client base, who can expect continued great service, bolstered by enhanced capabilities and The 20's around-the-clock support."

Stay tuned for more deals in the coming months as The 20 continues expanding and solidifying its leadership position in the IT services industry.

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white-glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

