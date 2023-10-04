The 20 MSP Acquires Key Player in Managed IT Services, Continues Rapid Expansion

"We have a rock-solid acquisition process that's only getting more efficient," shared Conkle. "But what really sets us apart is our large pool of acquisition candidates who already align with The 20 operationally – the MSPs in our group. This is the linchpin in our ambitious growth plan." Tweet this

3i International rose to prominence as a member of The 20's peer group, leveraging The 20's acclaimed growth platform to evolve into one of Texas's most highly regarded IT firms. 3i's track record of client success reflects the company's unwavering commitment to empowering small and medium-sized organizations through smarter, more streamlined technology, and their industry-specific expertise has solidified their reputation as the go-to IT provider for various sectors in Houston and beyond. The 20's leadership team is energized by the opportunities this partnership opens up.

"We have a special bond with 3i, having worked closely with their team over the years" said Tim Conkle, CEO of The 20. "They have consistently exhibited a deep understanding of both the business and technical side of the MSP equation. Our growth plan is fueled by quality – quality people, quality services, and quality culture – and we couldn't be more excited about the quality we're adding with 3i."

Mark Elliott, President and CEO of 3i International, expressed his enthusiasm about the opportunities for growth and innovation that lie ahead. "The 20 is a stand-out national MSP on an incredible trajectory. I'm thrilled to be joining a forward-thinking team committed to setting new standards in managed services, and ready to do my part to help them continue to innovate and raise the bar."

This latest acquisition deepens The 20's rapidly expanding national footprint while extending its reach in several key markets. Since beginning its M&A spree with a flurry of acquisitions in 2023, The 20 has kept its foot on the gas, and plans to continue consolidating throughout the remainder of this year.

"We have momentum and a rock-solid acquisition process that's only getting more efficient," shared Conkle. "But what really sets us apart is our large pool of acquisition candidates who already align with The 20 both operationally and culturally – the 170+ MSPs in our group. This is the real difference-maker, and the linchpin in our ambitious growth plan."

As businesses continue to invest in technology at unprecedented rates, The 20 intends to remain on a rapid growth trajectory, with multiple acquisitions lined up each month for the remainder of 2023. Conkle has remarked on the relative ease of The 20's integration process and how exclusively purchasing MSPs in The 20's peer group minimizes attrition, streamlines tool integration, and saves sellers' significant dollars through reduced legal fees.

"Our unique M&A approach is empowering us to build a national footprint without sacrificing the local relationships between MSPs and their customers. This is the best of both worlds – and a recipe for success in our competitive industry."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Conkle, The 20, 972-461-0880, [email protected], https://www.the20.com

