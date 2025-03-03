The 20 MSP Acquires Mid-Atlantic Computer Solutions in First Deal of 2025

"At the core of our M&A strategy is the idea that great MSPs are built on a foundation of a great team, and our expansion has been just as focused on deepening our bench of talent as it's been on deepening our footprint," said Tim Conkle, Founder and CEO of The 20 MSP. Post this

Last year at VISION '24, The 20's annual in-person event for growth-focused MSPs and their channel partners, Mid-Atlantic Computer Solutions won the "Most Engaged MSP" Award. a testament to the organization's commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement as a member of The 20 MSP Group.

"Will and his team are serious about mastering the business side of things, and have consistently shown that they're willing to do all the little things to stand out in our crowded industry," said Tim Conkle, founder and CEO of The 20. "There are a lot of MSPs out there, but very few are willing to make those big operational changes that enable greater scalability. It's been a pleasure supporting Mid-Atlantic Computer Solutions' growth as a member of our group, and the company's progress in the last several years reflects the effectiveness of Will's leadership and the clarity of his vision. We're excited to pursue even bigger and better things with Will and his talented team now part of The 20," Conkle added.

The 20 is pleased to announce that O'Neal and several key team members are remaining on board post-acquisition. "We're thrilled that Will is sticking around, and we will soon announce his new role within The 20," Conkle shared. "At the core of our M&A strategy is the idea that great MSPs are built on a foundation of great leadership, and our expansion has been just as focused on deepening our bench of talent as it's been on deepening our footprint. Our business model is rock-solid, but what really makes this engine run is the incredible people giving their best each day."

The 20 has additional acquisitions in the pipeline, including a pair of deals set to close in April. The company's consolidation strategy continues to focus on purchasing MSPs belonging to The 20 MSP Group, as it facilitates swift and seamless integration, with proven processes that enable acquired companies to be fully integrated within 90 days.

"We're gearing up for another big year of growth," Conkle shared. "When you've got the right model, the right team, and the right approach, scaling becomes an expected outcome – the natural result of a system that's been built for success. I'm excited to keep growing this year, but I'm more excited to witness the improvements and efficiencies this growth will bring."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing.

About The 20 MSP

As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white-glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Conkle, The 20, 972-461-0880, [email protected], https://www.the20.com

SOURCE The 20 MSP Group