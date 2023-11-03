The 20 MSP Acquires Two More Managed Service Providers, Adding to its Growing Ranks

"We're not pushing these MSPs to sell to us," The 20 CEO Tim Conkle explains. "We let them come to us, and we're only pursuing deals with operationally mature MSPs that have crossed certain revenue thresholds. Our strategy is all about harnessing growth momentum, not trying to manufacture it." Post this

Meeler will continue to serve as an integral member of The 20 team, assuming a role that complements his unique skill set and individual expertise, while Driggers will pursue new opportunities outside the organization.

The 20's leadership enthusiastically welcomes the two organizations to their growing team.

"We're buzzing with excitement over here," shared Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and CEO. "Scott and Jim built their MSPs the right way, never sacrificing service quality for short-term growth. We're thrilled to welcome their talented teams and loyal client bases to The 20 family, and look forward to working more closely with Scott as we continue our mission of providing business-transforming IT support on a national scale."

The 20's ambitious growth plans are anchored in a unique consolidation strategy that has been garnering significant industry attention. The strategy involves acquiring MSPs from The 20 MSP Group exclusively, as doing so eliminates much of the integrative friction that can hamper more traditional M&A deals. Because MSPs in The 20 MSP Group share common processes and a single tool stack, acquisition candidates are largely aligned with The 20's business model well before any deals are brought to the table.

"We're not pushing these MSPs to sell to us," Conkle explained. "We let them come to us, and we're only pursuing deals with operationally mature MSPs that have crossed certain revenue thresholds. We're not interested in hastily tacking on MSPs before they've established themselves as serious players, because our strategy is all about harnessing growth momentum, not trying to manufacture it on the fly. It's what works for us, and it's what we aim to keep doing as we continue consolidating and pushing into new markets."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Crystal Conkle, The 20, 9724610880, https://www.the20.com

