The 20 MSP Announces Triple Play in Strategic Acquisitions

"We've successfully completed 30 acquisitions, and with each one, the process becomes increasingly streamlined," said Tim Conkle, CEO and Founder of The 20 MSP. "A lot of the attrition and friction that comes with traditional M&A deals is either minimized or altogether eliminated by our approach." Post this

As with The 20 MSP's previous twenty-seven acquisitions, these three MSPs all achieved steady year-over-year growth as members of The 20 MSP Group. The group boasts 150+ MSP members, independent MSPs who leverage shared processes and resources, as well as economies of scale, to get ahead in the competitive managed IT services space and compete at parity with much larger companies.

The addition of Drivetech, Accurate Computer Solutions, and Blue Cactus Consulting represents another decisive step forward in The 20 MSP's ambitious growth plans, expanding its client base and deepening expertise across several key areas.

The 20 MSP's founder and CEO, Tim Conkle, commented on the significance of these latest deals.

"With these deals closed, we now have thirty acquisitions under our belt," Conkle said. "We've really hit our stride in terms of making these integrations seamless and minimally disruptive to end clients. As we get bigger and better, our collective knowledge base only gets stronger, so there's more and more wisdom to draw on as far as making all the pieces fit," added Conkle.

The 20 MSP's unique M&A approach has garnered plenty of industry attention, and as Conkle shared, blazing a trail is standard procedure for him and his team.

"When I started The 20 MSP Group, I knew we were exploring new territory," Conkle explained. "Now, we're embracing the opportunity to once again break ground with our distinctive M&A process."

This distinctive process is marked by a commitment to acquiring MSPs that belong to The 20 MSP Group exclusively. As Conkle explained, this strategy capitalizes on the deep relationships The 20 MSP builds with acquisition targets during their time as members. "A lot of the attrition and friction that comes with traditional M&A deals is either minimized or altogether eliminated by our approach," Conkle said. "So while the pace of our expansion has been rapid, it hasn't felt rushed, since these integrations solidify partnerships that have been in the works, maturing organically within The 20 MSP Group."

The 20 MSP has a full pipeline of acquisition candidates and more deals planned for the coming months.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions. Texas-based Sunflower Bank, acting as sole lead arranger in a syndicated credit facility for The 20 MSP, provided the funding tranche.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The 20

The 20 is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Media Contact

Crystal Conkle, The 20, 9724610880, [email protected], https://www.the20.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE The 20