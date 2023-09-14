The 20 MSP Announces US Patent for Cutting-Edge Authentication Framework

The industry-leading MSP's patent signifies a pivotal step forward in user authentication, streamlining support access management through The 20's innovative ID 20/20 software.
PLANO, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 20 LLC today announced that MSP Solutions Group, led by a world-class team of The 20 engineers, has secured a new patent for "User Management System for Computing Support." The patent recognizes the industry-leading MSP's forward-thinking approach to managing support access to a computing system via user authentication. This approach is enshrined in the organization's groundbreaking ID 20/20 software, a multi-factor authentication tool designed to prevent unauthorized access within a seamless and user-friendly framework.
Two years in the making, the grant of Patent No. 11695779 recognizes The 20's commitment to powerful and pragmatic solutions to real-world security problems, and reinforces the company's position as a leader in the field of cybersecurity and software development.
Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and Chief Executive Officer, has long felt the need for streamlined and effective authentication tools, and is thrilled to see one of his ideas come to full maturity.
"It's an honor to receive this patent, a testament to our top-notch engineering team's dedication in redefining security standards," commented Conkle. "Cyber defense isn't just about technology. It's about a mindset of resilience and adaptability. 'User Management System for Computing Support' is a huge milestone for our organization, but make no mistake – our focus is firmly on the future, and on continuing to innovate and adapt to keep our clients safe in a highly dynamic digital landscape."
Spearheading research and development efforts were Luke Glover (Director of R&D) and Sage Driskell (Assistant Director of R&D). The novel authentication framework culminating from these efforts gives organizations and individuals a powerful method for repelling social engineering attacks, which continue to wreak havoc in both the public and private sectors.
The 20 looked to Holzer Patel Drennan, a distinguished intellectual property and business law firm based in Denver, CO, for expert legal counsel during the patent application process.
About ID 20/20
ID 20/20 software is a verification tool developed to stop social engineering by creating an easy, painless process to verify who's on the other end of the line. Most solutions to stop social engineering are invasive or complicated for users. ID 20/20 software makes the process nearly completely transparent to the end user. It takes less than a minute on average to protect you and your client from social engineering. To learn more, visit id2020.net
About The 20 MSP
The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com
