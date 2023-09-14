The 20 MSP Announces US Patent for Cutting-Edge Authentication Framework

"It's an honor to receive this patent, a testament to our dedication to redefining security standards," commented Tim Conkle, Founder & CEO of The 20. "Our focus is firmly on the future, and on continuing to innovate and adapt to keep our clients safe in a highly dynamic digital landscape." Tweet this

Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and Chief Executive Officer, has long felt the need for streamlined and effective authentication tools, and is thrilled to see one of his ideas come to full maturity.

"It's an honor to receive this patent, a testament to our top-notch engineering team's dedication in redefining security standards," commented Conkle. "Cyber defense isn't just about technology. It's about a mindset of resilience and adaptability. 'User Management System for Computing Support' is a huge milestone for our organization, but make no mistake – our focus is firmly on the future, and on continuing to innovate and adapt to keep our clients safe in a highly dynamic digital landscape."

Spearheading research and development efforts were Luke Glover (Director of R&D) and Sage Driskell (Assistant Director of R&D). The novel authentication framework culminating from these efforts gives organizations and individuals a powerful method for repelling social engineering attacks, which continue to wreak havoc in both the public and private sectors.

The 20 looked to Holzer Patel Drennan, a distinguished intellectual property and business law firm based in Denver, CO, for expert legal counsel during the patent application process.

About ID 20/20

ID 20/20 software is a verification tool developed to stop social engineering by creating an easy, painless process to verify who's on the other end of the line. Most solutions to stop social engineering are invasive or complicated for users. ID 20/20 software makes the process nearly completely transparent to the end user. It takes less than a minute on average to protect you and your client from social engineering. To learn more, visit id2020.net

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves hundreds of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com

