The 20 MSP Bolsters Southeastern Footprint with 37th Acquisition

Since joining the group, Eagle's Wings has experienced significant year-on-year growth, tripling in size and expanding its service capabilities to include clients in two additional states. "It's dramatically transformed the way that we do business," said Greg Padgett, President & CEO of Eagles Wings, whose MSP won "Support Desk Favorite" in 2023 at the VISION Awards, The 20's annual honors for top-performing MSPs in its peer group.

"Greg has built something really special – and very much by design," shared Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and CEO, and the architect of his company's bold M&A strategy. "When he came to us back in 2018 looking for help, he understood that the end game was being able to step away from the day-to-day stuff and focus instead on scaling the business and driving long-term growth. Seeing him do exactly that – and transform his company from a break/fix-focused outfit into a thriving regional MSP – has been incredibly inspiring. It's also been a powerful reminder that what we're doing works!"

The 20's leadership team shares in Conkle's enthusiasm and looks forward to working closely with Eagle's Wings' core team to ensure a smooth transition for employees and clients alike.

The 20's M&A spree began in 2022 with a flurry of acquisitions and has continued at a consistent pace. The company's consolidation strategy is centered around acquiring 'member MSPs' – MSPs that belong to The 20 MSP Group – but also extends to identifying high-potential businesses that align with The 20's values and growth vision.

Conkle commented on the critical role that talented people and strong leadership play in driving The 20's growth momentum and success. "From the outside looking in, people tend to focus solely on the balance sheet and on the remarkable growth we've achieved in just two short years," shared Conkle. "But the lynchpin of these deals – the real magic – isn't neatly quantifiable, as it lies in the talent and expertise we're adding with each new roll-up. The MSP owners—now shareholders—are the ones who keep The 20 evolving and agile in an industry that demands it. So I'll say it again: our greatest differentiator is our people."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing. Texas-based Sunflower Bank, acting as sole lead arranger in a syndicated credit facility for The 20 MSP, provided the funding tranche. The 20 has additional acquisitions lined up in the coming months.

About The 20 MSP

As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white-glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com.

Media Contact

